7h ago

Share

Russia accidentally bombs own city near Ukraine

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
This handout picture posted on April 20, 2023 on the official Telegram account of Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, shows damage after an explosion in the city of Belgorod.
This handout picture posted on April 20, 2023 on the official Telegram account of Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, shows damage after an explosion in the city of Belgorod.
Handout / TELEGRAM / VVGLADKOV / AFP
  • A Russian warplane accidentally bombed Belgorod - its own city - near Ukraine. 
  • At least three people were injured in the blast which left a large crater in one of the main roads. 
  • A state of emergency was declared overnight. 

A Russian Sukhoi-34 supersonic warplane accidentally fired a weapon into the city of Belgorod near Ukraine late on Thursday, causing an explosion and injuring three people.

Video footage from the site showed piles of concrete on the street, several damaged cars and a building with broken windows. One shot showed what appeared to be a car upside down on the roof of a store.

Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced a state of emergency overnight and said there was a crater measuring 20 metres (65 feet) across on one of the main streets. Four cars and four apartment buildings were damaged, he added.

Three people had been injured, he said.

“Thank God there are no dead,” Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a statement on Telegram, adding that an apartment building had been evacuated overnight.

The Russian news agency Tass cited the Russian defence ministry as saying that a Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber jet had accidentally discharged a munition.

WATCH | Over 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war return home in Easter exchange with Russia

"As a Sukhoi Su-34 air force plane was flying over the city of Belgorod there was an accidental discharge of aviation ammunition," Tass cited the defence ministry as saying.

It did not say what kind of weapon was involved.

The ministry said some buildings had been damaged and announced a probe was already under way, according to Tass.

The Belgorod region is one of several parts of southern Russia where targets such as fuel and ammunition stores have been rocked by explosions since the start of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiabelgorodbombwar
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Which area of your life do you worry about the most amid prolonged Stage 6 blackouts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Business finances
35% - 630 votes
Home comfort
19% - 336 votes
Personal health
5% - 83 votes
Personal safety
42% - 748 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?

19 Apr

LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.10
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.50
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.86
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
1,122.49
+2.8%
Palladium
1,604.76
+1.2%
Gold
1,979.21
-1.3%
Silver
24.99
-1.2%
Brent Crude
81.10
-2.5%
Top 40
72,345
-1.3%
All Share
77,911
-1.3%
Resource 10
69,360
-3.7%
Industrial 25
105,645
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,462
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo