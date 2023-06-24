26m ago

Share

Russia accuses mercenary boss of mutiny after he says Moscow killed 2 000 of his men

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Accused mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin alleges military leadership killed 2 000 fighters.
  • Russia's Defence Ministry denies Prigozhin's accusations, calling them an "informational provocation" in a statement.
  • FSB security service initiates a criminal case against Prigozhin for inciting armed mutiny; President Putin informed, taking necessary measures.

Russia accused mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of calling for an armed mutiny on Friday after he alleged, without providing evidence, that the military leadership had killed 2 000 of his fighters and vowed to stop what he called its "evil".

As a long-running standoff between him and the Defence Ministry appeared to come to a head, the ministry issued a statement saying Prigozhin's accusations were "not true and are an informational provocation."

Prigozhin said his actions did not amount to a military coup. But Russia's FSB security service opened a criminal case against him for calling for an armed mutiny, the TASS news agency said on Friday, citing the National Anti-terrorism Committee.

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin had been informed and that "necessary measures are being taken".

The standoff, many of the details of which remained unclear, looked like the biggest domestic crisis Putin has faced since he sent thousands of troops into Ukraine in February last year in what he called "a special military operation."

Prigozhin, whose frequent tirades on social media belie his limited role in the war as head of the Wagner private militia, has for months been openly accusing Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia's top general, Valery Gerasimov, of rank incompetence and of denying his forces ammunition and support.

But earlier on Friday, he had appeared to cross a new line in his increasingly vitriolic feud with the Defence Ministry, saying that the Kremlin's rationale for invading Ukraine was based on lies concocted by the army's top brass.

Then, in a series of late evening audio messages on his official Telegram channel, Prigozhin said:

The minister of defence has ordered 2 000 bodies that are being stored to be hidden so as not to show the losses.

He added: "Those who destroyed our lads, who destroyed the lives of tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, will be punished. I ask that no one offer resistance ...

"There are 25 000 of us, and we are going to figure out why chaos is happening in the country."

Prigozhin said his actions were "not a military coup but added: "Most of the military support us fervently."

Unverified video shows little.  

An unverified video posted on a Telegram channel close to Wagner showed a scene in a forest where small fires were burning, and trees appeared to have been broken by force. There appeared to be one body but no more direct evidence of any attack.

It carried the caption: "A missile attack was launched on the camps of PMC (Private Military Company) Wagner. Many victims. According to eyewitnesses, the strike was delivered from the rear; that is, it was delivered by the military of the Russian Ministry of Defence."

Moscow's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that, following Prigozhin's statements, the Federal Security Service (FSB) had "initiated a criminal case based on calls for an armed rebellion", the state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

"We demand that illegal actions be stopped immediately," the committee added.

Wagner spearheaded Russia's capture of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut last month. Prigozhin has used its battlefield success, achieved at an enormous human cost, to publicly criticise Moscow with seeming impunity - until now.

But on Friday, he, for the first time, dismissed Putin's core justifications for invading Ukraine on 24 February last year.

"The war was needed ... so that [Defence Minister Sergei] Shoigu could become a marshal ... so that he could get a second 'Hero' [of Russia] medal," Prigozhin said in a video clip. "The war wasn't needed to demilitarise or denazify Ukraine."

Marat Gabidullin, a former Wagner commander who moved to France when Russia invaded Ukraine, told Reuters that Wagner's fighters were likely to stand with Prigozhin.

"We have looked down on the army for a long time ... Of course, they support him; he is their leader," he said.

"They won't hesitate (to fight the army if anyone gets in their way."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russia
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 1998 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
56% - 3800 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 940 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

22 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.74
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.83
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.49
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.52
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
917.00
-0.7%
Palladium
1,284.88
-0.3%
Gold
1,920.84
0.0%
Silver
22.44
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.85
-0.4%
Top 40
69,131
-0.9%
All Share
74,403
-0.9%
Resource 10
62,851
-0.7%
Industrial 25
101,623
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,677
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo