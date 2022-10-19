1h ago

add bookmark

Russia announces civilian evacuation from Ukraine's Kherson

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Russia will evacuate Kherson, the military announced.
  • Ukrainian forces are making advances in the region.
  • Strikes on infrastructure has left 1 100 towns and villages without power.

Russia announced the evacuation of civilians from a key southern Ukrainian city on Tuesday as it acknowledged the situation for its troops on the ground in Ukraine was "tense" in the face of a counter-offensive.

Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, scrambled to rebuild damaged energy facilities across the country following a series of deadly Russian strikes and President Volodymyr Zelensky charged that Moscow's purported use of Iranian-made drones in the attacks highlighted its "military and political bankruptcy".

Russian General Sergey Surovikin, who has been in charge of recent operations in Ukraine, said the army was preparing to evacuate civilians from the city of Kherson, which is part of the four regions in Ukraine that Moscow recently claimed to have annexed.

READ | 'Profound threat' - US warns of sanctions over Iran drone ties after Kyiv strikes

Kherson was the first city to fall to Russian forces after the Kremlin launched its invasion on 24 February, but Ukrainian troops have been pushing increasingly closer to the city in recent weeks as part of a successful counter-offensive.

"The Russian army will above all ensure the safe evacuation of the population" of Kherson, Surovikin told state television Rossiya 24, describing the situation as "very difficult" both for civilians and Russian soldiers.

"The enemy is not abandoning its attempts to attack Russian troop positions," he added.

And Vladimir Saldo, the Kremlin-appointed head of the Kherson region, announced on Telegram "an organised relocation of civilians" from several of the region's municipalities to the left bank of the Dnipro river.


Ukraine warned of an emerging "critical" risk to its power grid after repeated Russian bombardments had destroyed one third of the country's power facilities as winter approaches, according to the presidency.

Russian attacks rocked energy facilities in Kyiv and urban centres across Ukraine, causing blackouts and disrupting water supplies. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said three people had been killed in Tuesday's strikes.

"The situation is critical now across the country. It's necessary for the whole country to prepare for electricity, water and heating outages," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, told Ukrainian television.

Drones also bombarded Kyiv on Monday, leaving five dead, officials said, in what the presidency described as an attack of Russian desperation after a string of battlefield losses.

Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in the strikes, a move Zelensky portrayed as a sign of Russia's failure.

Zelensky said in his daily address:

The very fact of Russia's appeal to Iran for such assistance is the Kremlin's recognition of its military and political bankruptcy.

Many towns and cities in the Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv, and parts of the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine were without electricity, leaving some hospitals to operate on backup power.

National emergency services said that after 10 days of strikes on energy facilities, over 1 100 towns and villages in nine regions had been left without power and more than 70 people were killed and 290 injured.

Kyiv on Tuesday also accused the Red Cross of "inaction" over its prisoners held by Russia, saying a lack of visits to detained soldiers and civilians meant they were vulnerable to being tortured.

And Ukraine's state nuclear energy agency charged that Russia had detained two senior employees at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine and the UN nuclear watchdog asked to help secure their release.

Russian forces earlier on Tuesday claimed to have retaken territory from Ukrainian troops in the eastern Kharkiv region. It was Moscow's first announced capture of a village there since being nearly entirely pushed out of the region last month.

Tehran said it was ready for talks with Kyiv to clarify "baseless" claims that Iran is providing Russia with weapons and drones for its Ukraine war.

Following the wave of kamikaze drone attacks against Kyiv, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine should cut diplomatic ties with Iran.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it had no knowledge of its army using Iranian drones in Ukraine.

"Russian tech is being used," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, referring other questions to the defence ministry.

The defence ministry did, however, confirm strikes on energy facilities over the past 24 hours, saying it had used long-range and precision weapons.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow could reduce its diplomatic presence in Western countries, blaming relations with Europe and Washington as well as Russia's need to build ties elsewhere.

On Tuesday, Russian investigators said initial indications suggest the crash of a military plane into a residential building near Ukraine was due to a technical malfunction.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainesecurity
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 3106 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
43% - 7760 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 160 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
39% - 7076 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.16
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.49
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.85
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,642.86
-0.6%
Silver
18.60
-0.7%
Palladium
2,020.49
0.0%
Platinum
898.00
-1.4%
Brent Crude
90.03
-1.8%
Top 40
59,829
0.0%
All Share
66,351
0.0%
Resource 10
61,416
0.0%
Industrial 25
80,979
0.0%
Financial 15
14,668
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills

18 Oct

Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills
Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon

18 Oct

Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo