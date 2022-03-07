19m ago

add bookmark

Russia announces opening of several humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Russia opened humanitarian corridors in Ukraine.
  • This came as a result from a request from French President Emmanuel Macron.
  • The Ukraine war has created more than 1.5 million refugees.

Russia said on Monday it would open humanitarian corridors to allow the evacuation of civilians from several Ukrainian cities experiencing heavy fighting, including the capital Kyiv and the besieged port city of Mariupol.

The Russian defence ministry said in a statement:

Russian forces, for humanitarian purposes, are declaring a 'regime of silence' from 10:00 am on 7 March and the opening of humanitarian corridors.

It listed evacuation routes from the capital Kyiv as well as Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy - all of which have been under heavy Russian attacks in recent days.

Moscow said the decision was taken after a "personal request" by French President Emmanuel Macron to Russia's Vladimir Putin.

LIVE | Russia declares ceasefire in Kyiv and three other cities to allow evacuations

The pair spoke on Sunday in their fourth conversation since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

Moscow said it had informed the UN, the OSCE and other international organisations of the corridors and called on Ukraine to "strictly fulfil all the conditions" of the evacuations.

"We expect concrete actions from the official Kyiv authorities, as well as from the leadership of the above cities mentioned," it said.

People fleeing war-torn Ukraine look for clothing
People fleeing war-torn Ukraine look for clothing after arriving on a train from Poland at the Hauptbahnhof main railway station in Berlin, Germany.

The Russian army pummelled Ukrainian cities from the air, land and sea on Monday, with warnings they were preparing for an assault on the capital Kyiv.

The relentless fire has pushed more than 1.5 million people across Ukraine's borders as refugees, though many others are displaced internally or trapped in cities being reduced to rubble by Russian bombardment.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainesecurity
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 4627 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 8973 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.38
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.31
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.74
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.40
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,981.27
+0.5%
Silver
25.74
+0.1%
Palladium
3,157.50
+4.9%
Platinum
1,145.51
+1.5%
Brent-ruolie
118.11
+6.5%
Top 40
68,358
0.0%
All Share
74,734
0.0%
Resource 10
87,052
0.0%
Industrial 25
79,728
0.0%
Financial 15
15,735
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo