37m ago

add bookmark

'Russia-backed' hacker group Cozy Bear accused of trying to steal Covid-19 vaccine data

Sean Gallup/Getty Images
  • The UK has accused hackers backed by Russia of trying to steal Covid-19 vaccine and treatment research.
  • Britain's foreign minister condemned the allegations.
  • A group known as "Cozy Bear" is said to be making the attacks.

Hackers backed by the Russian state are trying to steal Covid-19 vaccine and treatment research from academic and pharmaceutical institutions around the world, Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said on Thursday.

A co-ordinated statement from Britain, the United States and Canada attributed the attacks to group APT29, also known as Cozy Bear, which they said was almost certainly operating as part of Russian intelligence services.

"We condemn these despicable attacks against those doing vital work to combat the coronavirus pandemic," said NCSC Director of Operations, Paul Chichester.

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said it was "completely unacceptable" for Russian intelligence services to target work on the pandemic.

Reckless

"While others pursue their selfish interests with reckless behaviour, the UK and its allies are getting on with the hard work of finding a vaccine and protecting global health," he said in a statement. He said Britain would work with allies to hold perpetrators to account.

The NCSC said the group's attacks were ongoing and used a variety of tools and techniques, including spear-phishing and custom malware.

"APT29 is likely to continue to target organisations involved in Covid-19 vaccine research and development, as they seek to answer additional intelligence questions relating to the pandemic," the NCSC statement said.

Britain and the United States said in May that networks of hackers were targeting national and international organisations responding to the Covid-19 pandemic. But such attacks have not previously been explicitly connected to the Russian state.

The Russian government-linked group Cozy Bear is widely suspected of hacking the Democratic Party ahead of the 2016 U.S. election. 

Related Links
US agencies, cybersecurity experts say Chinese hacking coronavirus vaccine research - reports
'Women aren’t even safe online' – GBV webinar hijacked by hackers
Hackers target lawyers
Read more on:
russiaukhackerscoronaviruscrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
14% - 346 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
45% - 1155 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
41% - 1047 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20198.12) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo