19m ago

add bookmark

Russia bans entry to 287 British MPs over Ukraine

accreditation
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Sputnik/Evgeny Biyatov/Kremlin via Reuters
  • Russia has banned 287 British MPs after UK blacklisted Russian lawmakers.
  • The MPs are barred from entering Russia.
  • Moscow said the 287 MPs are made up of those who played the "most active part" in drawing up anti-Russia sanctions.

The Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it has banned entry to 287 British MPs after the UK blacklisted Russian lawmakers over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

"In response to the decision taken by the British government on March 11 to add 386 State Duma deputies to a sanctions list, in a reciprocal move, personal restrictions are being placed on 287 members of the House of Commons," the ministry said in a statement.

It said that the MPs are barred from entering the country from now on.

The House of Commons has a total of 650 members.

Moscow said the list is made up of MPs who have played "the most active part" in drawing up anti-Russian sanctions and contributed to "Russophobic hysteria".

READ | Poland and Bulgaria say they won't bow down to Russia after Gazprom shuts off their gas supply

Among those blacklisted are Speaker Lindsay Hoyle as well as Cabinet members including Minister for Brexit Jacob Rees-Mogg and Environment Secretary George Eustice.

The list also includes Labour MPs, among them Diane Abbott, a close ally of former party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in parliament that those included in the list "should regard it as a badge of honour".


"What we will do is keep up our robust and principled support for the Ukrainian people, and their right to protect their lives, their families, and to defend themselves.

READ | Zelensky suggests Russia targeting more of Europe after explosions in separatist region of Moldova

"That is what this country is doing, and that has the overwhelming support, I think, of the whole House."

Russia has already blacklisted Johnson as well as UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and several others.

Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday also announced the expulsion of three Norwegian diplomats in a tit-for-tat measure after Oslo expelled three Russian diplomats earlier this month.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraineuk
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 8574 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3720 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.94
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.00
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.81
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,888.74
-0.9%
Silver
23.48
-0.1%
Palladium
2,221.50
+1.5%
Platinum
929.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
104.99
+2.5%
Top 40
63,337
0.0%
All Share
70,264
0.0%
Resource 10
72,429
0.0%
Industrial 25
78,399
0.0%
Financial 15
16,273
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo