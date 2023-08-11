1h ago

Share

Russia blames Ukraine for foiled drone attack on Moscow

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police officers work at the site where a Ukrainian drone targeting the Russian capital was downed by air defence system, in western Moscow on 11 August 2023.
Police officers work at the site where a Ukrainian drone targeting the Russian capital was downed by air defence system, in western Moscow on 11 August 2023.
Alexander Nemenov/AFP
  • Russia destroyed a drone over the western outskirts of Moscow on Friday.
  • The Russian capital has seen a surge in attacks in recent months.
  • No damage or casualties were reported.

Russia said Friday it had destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the western outskirts of Moscow, the latest in a growing number of aerial attacks on the capital.

"This afternoon, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle on a facility in Moscow was thwarted," the defence ministry said, adding there was no damage or casualties as a result of the incident.

Friday's attack was the latest in a series of Ukrainian drones to target Moscow in the past week.

Largely spared in the early part of the conflict, the capital has seen a surge in attacks in recent months.

"The drone was electronically disabled and crashed in a forest in the west of Moscow," the defence ministry said.

Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) officers work
Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) officers work at the site where a Ukrainian drone targeting the Russian capital was downed by air defence system, in western Moscow on 11 August 2023.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said debris fell in the Karamyshevskaya embankment, where emergency services were at work.

The international airport of Vnukovo temporarily introduced restrictions, which were lifted within an hour, state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported.

On Thursday, Russia said it downed two drones headed for Moscow, a day after two others were destroyed on approach.

At the start of this month, an office block in the capital's main business district was struck twice within days by debris from a downed drone strike.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiamoscowrussia and ukraine invasondrones
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the DCS decision to grant Jacob Zuma special remission?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's the right call, we've wasted enough court resources on this matter
11% - 149 votes
It's a mockery of the justice system and of us as citizens
89% - 1183 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

3h ago

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

3h ago

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.81
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.95
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.69
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.28
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
914.88
+0.2%
Palladium
1,325.72
+2.6%
Gold
1,918.98
+0.4%
Silver
22.73
+0.1%
Brent Crude
86.40
-1.3%
Top 40
71,797
-0.6%
All Share
77,319
-0.6%
Resource 10
60,569
-0.1%
Industrial 25
106,671
-1.4%
Financial 15
17,439
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo