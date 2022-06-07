Russia court orders arrest of critical sci-fi writer

A Russian court on Tuesday ordered the arrest in absentia of science fiction writer Dmitry Glukhovsky, who faces up to 10 years in prison for criticism of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

The 42-year-old, who is believed to be abroad, has spoken out against the offensive in posts on social media and opinion pieces for Western media.

Glukhovsky said on Tuesday he was being accused of discrediting the Russian army on Instagram and blaming President Vladimir Putin for the offensive in Ukraine.

"I am being accused of discrediting the Russian armed forces for a post on Instagram," he said on messaging app Telegram.

I am ready to repeat everything that was said there: 'Stop the war! Admit that this is a war against the entire nation and stop it!





The interior ministry put the author of Metro 2033, a 2002 post-apocalyptic fiction novel, on a wanted list.

Moscow's Basmanny district court ordered Glukhovsky's arrest in absentia.

Russia is seeing an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition and dissenting voices.

Authorities have introduced a law that imposes a sentence of up to 15 years in prison for publishing information about the military deemed false by the government.

Tens of thousands of Russians have left the country since the start of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.



