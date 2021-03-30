1h ago

add bookmark

Russia jails Jehovah's Witness in Crimea for over six years for extremism

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File)
(File)
iStock

MOSCOW – A court in Russian-controlled Crimea sentenced a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses to six-and-a-half years in prison after finding him guilty of organising extremist activities, it said.

The verdict, issued by the Gagarinsky District Court in Sevastopol on Monday, comes amid an ongoing crackdown on the group, which Russia branded extremist and banned from operating in the country in 2017.

The court did not disclose the defendant's name. Nor did it say what he had done to be charged. It said the verdict could be appealed within 10 days.

A Jehovah's Witness office in Brussels identified the man as Viktor Stashevskiy. It said in a statement the case "as many similar cases against Jehovah's Witnesses, contains a testimony of a secret witness".

Jehovah's Witnesses have been under pressure for years in Russia, where the Russian Orthodox Church is championed by President Vladimir Putin.

Orthodox scholars have cast it as a dangerous foreign sect that erodes state institutions and traditional values, allegations its members reject.

Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, drawing Western condemnation and tit-for-tat sanctions. Ukraine wants the region back.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiacourtsreligion
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 3782 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1126 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 4602 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.94
(+0.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.53
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.53
(-0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.37
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.3)
Gold
1,684.53
(-1.6)
Silver
24.08
(-2.3)
Platinum
1,167.48
(-1.0)
Brent Crude
64.98
(+0.6)
Palladium
2,577.69
(+1.7)
All Share
66,875
(-0.3)
Top 40
61,201
(-0.4)
Financial 15
12,512
(+0.5)
Industrial 25
88,317
(-0.1)
Resource 10
66,199
(-1.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

8h ago

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo