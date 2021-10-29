1h ago

add bookmark

Russia jails pair for Red Square 'oral sex' pic

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Russia has jailed a pair for Red Square 'oral sex' pic.
Russia has jailed a pair for Red Square 'oral sex' pic.
  • Ruslani Murodzhonzoda and Anastasia Chistova were found guilty of offending the feelings of religious people.
  • The pair were detained in late September after he posted a picture showing Chistova kneeling in front of him near Saint Basil's Cathedral on Red Square.
  • In a statement, the court said the pair committed public actions expressing clear disrespect for society.

A Russian court on Friday sentenced a social media prankster and his girlfriend to 10 months in prison after he posted a picture on Instagram imitating oral sex near Red Square.

It was the latest crackdown on a minor transgression in Russia, where leader Vladimir Putin has pushed an increasingly conservative agenda.

Moscow's Tverskoi district court said Friday that Ruslani Murodzhonzoda - a Tajik national - and Anastasia Chistova were found guilty of offending the feelings of religious people.

"Anastasia Chistova and Ruslani Murodzhonzoda committed public actions expressing clear disrespect for society," the court said in a statement.

Murodzhonzoda posts mostly pranks on his social media, while Chistova is described by media as an Instagram model.

They were detained in late September after he posted a picture showing Chistova kneeling in front of him near Saint Basil's Cathedral on Red Square.

In the picture, the blonde woman was seen wearing a Russian police jacket.

ALSO READ | Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny wins EU rights prize for his 'immense bravery'

The pair were detained for 10 days after posting the photo for defying police, and the blogger apologised for the picture.

Since returning to the Kremlin for a third term in 2012, Putin has sought to defend traditional values and promote Russia as the antithesis of the West.

That year, two Pussy Riot members were sentenced to two years in a penal colony for hooliganism after their performance in a cathedral protesting against close ties between Putin and the Russian Orthodox Church.

The past year has seen an unprecedented crackdown on all forms of dissent and independent media, with authorities imprisoning top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for two-and-a-half years in prison on old embezzlement charges.

"Madness, just madness," Navalny's close associate Leoniod Volkov said of the blogger's case on Twitter.

"They DID nothing," he added, "It's just a picture."

Top rights group Memorial said this week that the number of political prisoners in Russia had risen to 420 from 362 last year, part of a trend that recalls late Soviet-era repression.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russia
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think 12-year-olds are too young to get the vaccine without parental consent?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they're way too young to understand medical consent
60% - 1266 votes
No, if the law gives them the right it shouldn't be questioned
21% - 435 votes
It's irrelevant, a child will struggle to get the vaccine without an adult's help
19% - 408 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

17h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.25
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.86
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.62
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,782.47
-0.9%
Silver
23.89
-0.8%
Palladium
1,998.62
+0.4%
Platinum
1,022.50
+0.1%
Brent Crude
84.32
-0.3%
Top 40
60,808
-0.5%
All Share
67,465
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,990
-0.8%
Industrial 25
87,490
-0.4%
Financial 15
13,956
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo