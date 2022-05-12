1h ago

add bookmark

Russia 'most direct threat to world order', says EU's Ursula von der Leyen

accreditation


  • Russia poses the "most direct threat" to world order, said Ursula von der Leyen.
  • The European Commission president is in Japan for talks on Russian aggression in Ukraine.
  • The talks also focused on China's role in Asia.

Top European officials warned on Thursday that Russia poses the "most direct threat" to world order and urged China to play a more constructive role on the international stage as they held talks in Tokyo.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel are in Japan for talks that have touched on Russia's invasion of Ukraine but also growing concerns about China's role in Asia and beyond.

DEVELOPING | Ukraine war: Zelensky calls for end to ports blockade

Russia "is today the most direct threat to the world order with the barbaric war against Ukraine, and its worrying pact with China", Von der Leyen said after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The annual summit comes with much of the international community rallying to pressure Moscow over Ukraine.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine is not just a matter for Europe, but it shakes the core of the international order including Asia. This must not be tolerated," said Kishida, whose government has joined tough sanctions on Moscow, including on energy.

China

Beijing's increasingly muscular stance in Asia was also on the agenda, with the EU looking to take a more high-profile role in confronting China.

"Our cooperation in Ukraine is critical in Europe, but it's also important in the Indo-Pacific and we also want to deepen our consultation on a more assertive China," said Michel.

She added:

China must stand up to defend the multilateral system that it has benefitted from in developing its country.


Von der Leyen said the EU and Japan were stepping up cooperation including launching a digital partnership that will focus on competitiveness and security.

She said the two sides would also work on supply chains, which have been disrupted by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, but are also the subject of worry about China's role in chip production.

She said:

There are materials and technologies that have become essential to our economy and everyday lives, like semiconductors for example. We must be able to count on trustworthy supply chains.

Japan and the EU have been working to strengthen ties, including with a landmark 2019 trade deal, and Tokyo has broken with past diplomatic postures to take a strong stand on Ukraine.


It has sanctioned Russian businesses and officials, sent humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine and joined a G7 pledge to phase out or ban Russian oil.

Japan has, however, stopped short of measures on gas because of its reliance on energy imports.

Von der Leyen and Michel are due to hold a working lunch with Kishida later on Thursday, with Michel visiting Hiroshima on Friday.

Kishida said their discussions would include talks on tensions in the South and East China Seas, where Tokyo fears Beijing is increasingly attempting to stake a claim to disputed territory.


There are also longstanding fears about whether Beijing could move to take control of Taiwan, which China claims and has vowed to eventually seize.

Michel said the two sides discussed "ways to boost our cooperation in security and defence", noting Japan is the only Asian country specifically mentioned in the EU's 2030 security and defence plan.

Von der Leyen also urged cooperation on infrastructure in the region, in a veiled reference to Beijing, which has sought to cement alliances in the region and beyond with projects sometimes criticised as debt traps.

"The needs for investment are huge, and the options are limited. They very often come at a price that no country should have to pay, like encroachments on their sovereignty," she said.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ursula von der leyenrussiaukrainesecurity
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10731 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4694 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.16
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.98
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Gold
1,851.41
-0.1%
Silver
21.39
-0.9%
Palladium
2,037.00
+0.1%
Platinum
994.50
-0.4%
Brent Crude
107.51
+4.7%
Top 40
61,786
0.0%
All Share
68,416
0.0%
Resource 10
71,413
0.0%
Industrial 25
76,546
0.0%
Financial 15
15,474
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo