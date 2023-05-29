45m ago

Russia puts US Senator Lindsey Graham on wanted list after 'Russians are dying' comment - media

Russia's interior ministry has put US Senator Lindsey Graham on a wanted list, Russian media reported on Monday, citing the ministry's database.

In an edited video released by the Ukrainian president's office of Graham's meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, Graham was shown saying "the Russians are dying" and then saying US support was the "best money we've ever spent".

After Russia criticised the remarks, Ukraine released a full video of the meeting which showed the two remarks were not linked.

Russia's Investigative Committee said on Sunday that it was opening a criminal probe into Graham's comments. 

It did not specify what of crime he was suspected.

READ | 'There will be nuclear weapons for everyone,' says Lukashenko in push for Russian-Belarus allies

Graham disputed Russian criticism of his support for Ukraine on Sunday, saying he had simply praised the spirit of Ukrainians in resisting a Russian invasion with assistance provided by Washington.

A South Carolina Republican known for his hawkish foreign policy views, Graham has been an outspoken champion of increased military support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

Russia has previously added dozens of US officials and elected politicians to stop lists, banning them from entering the country, but has rarely sought the arrest of senior American officeholders.


