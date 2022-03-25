18m ago

add bookmark

Russia says first phase of Ukraine operation mostly complete - focus now on Donbass

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Russia says that the first phase of its operations in Ukraine is almost complete.
  • Now, it is looking to focus on the Donbass region.
  • Ukraine was invaded a month ago by Russia.

Russia said on Friday that the first phase of its military operation in Ukraine was mostly complete and that it would focus on completely "liberating" eastern Ukraine's Donbass region.

The announcement appeared to indicate that Russia may be switching to more limited goals after running into fierce Ukrainian resistance in the first month of the war.

The defence ministry said Russian-backed separatists now controlled 93% of Ukraine's Luhansk region and 54% of the Donetsk region - the two areas that jointly make up the Donbass.

READ | Ukraine conflict: Russian businessman places $1m bounty on Putin's head

"The main objectives of the first stage of the operation have generally been accomplished," Sergei Rudskoi, head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, said.

"The combat potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been considerably reduced, which ... makes it possible to focus our core efforts on achieving the main goal, the liberation of Donbass."

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on 24 February in what it called a "special operation" to weaken its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

The West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

Rudskoi said 1 351 Russian soldiers had died in the operation and 3 825 had been injured. Russia's military had not given an official casualty figure since 2 March, when it said 498 soldiers had been killed.

Ukraine's military has said some 15 000 Russian soldiers have been killed in combat.

Russia's military said on Friday that it did not rule out storming Ukrainian cities that it had blockaded and that Russia would react immediately to any attempt to close the airspace over Ukraine -- something Kyiv has asked NATO to do, but the military alliance has resisted for fear of direct confrontation between Russian and NATO forces.

Russia's General Staff said its military operation in Ukraine would continue until Russian forces had completed the tasks that had been set, without saying what those tasks were.

Russia's military had considered two options for its operation in Ukraine, one confined to the Donbass and the other on the whole territory of Ukraine, before opting for the latter, Rudskoi said.

Britain said on Friday that Ukrainian troops were recapturing towns east of Kyiv and Russian forces who had been trying to seize the capital were falling back on overextended supply lines, an indication of a shift in momentum in the fighting.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraine
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
66% - 5431 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
28% - 2314 votes
Tougher regulations
6% - 483 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.59
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.28
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.07
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.7%
Gold
1,951.42
-0.3%
Silver
25.40
-0.5%
Palladium
2,464.64
-2.6%
Platinum
1,010.50
-1.5%
Brent Crude
119.03
-2.2%
Top 40
67,478
-0.3%
All Share
74,206
-0.2%
Resource 10
81,971
-1.8%
Industrial 25
80,137
+0.8%
Financial 15
17,059
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo