Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian plot to kill Moscow-backed head of Crimea

Russian leader of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov (R) looks on as he leaves a hotel after a meeting during a visit by a Russian delegation to the Indian capital New Delhi on December 11, 2014. AFP PHOTO / CHANDAN KHANNA
  • Russian FSB says it foiled a Ukrainian plot to assassinate Crimea's Russian-backed leader, Sergei Aksyonov, arresting an agent with explosives.
  • Security has been tightened in Crimea after the thwarted assassination attempt, with increased checks at border crossings from Krasnodar region.
  • The FSB detained a Ukrainian agent planning to target Aksyonov's car, showcasing footage of the arrest and discovery of explosive materials.

Russia's FSB security service said on Monday it had thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to assassinate Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed head of Crimea, arresting an agent before he could blow up Aksyonov's car.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Russian media have reported that security has been stepped up in Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and that additional checks are being made on crossings from Russia's southern Krasnodar region into Crimea.

The FSB said it had arrested a Russian national recruited by Ukraine's SBU intelligence agency who had undergone explosives, reconnaissance and sabotage training in Ukraine.

His plan, it said, had been to blow up Aksyonov's car, but he had been detained as he tried to retrieve an explosive device from a hiding place.

Footage broadcast on state TV showed masked FSB operatives detaining a man in a tracksuit as he walked into a wooded area. A green sack was shown containing what were described as elements of an explosive device.

The detainee was then shown with his face blurred out confessing that he was a Ukrainian agent and had planned to place the explosives in a car parked on the route used by Aksyonov's cortege in the city of Simferopol.

DEVELOPING | Wagner chief heads into Belarus exile, NATO vows to protect allies

It was unclear whether the man was speaking under duress, and Reuters was unable to verify the footage.

The FSB did not name the man, who it said was in his mid-30s and had entered Crimea in June.

Aksyonov thanked the FSB and said he was sure the individuals who ordered the assassination would be found and punished.

The FSB said in May it had arrested seven people connected with Ukrainian intelligence on suspicion of plotting attacks against Aksyonov and other Russian-backed officials.

Ukraine has pledged to retake full control of Crimea, the base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, as well as large areas of eastern and southern Ukraine that Russia has captured since launching what it calls its "special military operation" last year. Kyiv and the West call it a brutal war of conquest.

Russia's Izvestia newspaper reported on Monday that a 13 km traffic jam had formed in the Krasnodar region at the entrance to the bridge to Crimea. It said officials had increased the number of checkpoints around the bridge on Sunday.


