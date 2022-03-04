52m ago

add bookmark

Russia says 'limiting' sites of BBC, Deutsche Welle, Meduza

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
    • Russia's media watchdog had tightened controls over the internet by restricting access to the BBC and other independent media websites.
    • The BBC responded by saying that access to "accurate, independent information is a fundamental human right which should not be denied".
    • The past year has seen an unprecedented crackdown on independent and critical voices in Russia that only intensified after the start of the invasion.

    Russia's media watchdog said on Friday it had restricted access to the BBC and other independent media websites, tightening controls over the internet more than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine.

    Access to websites of the BBC, the independent news website Meduza, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, and the Russian-language website of the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Svoboda, were "limited" by Roskomnadzor following a request from prosecutors.

    The agency said that in each case, the prosecutors' request was filed on 24 February, the day Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his attack on Ukraine.

    The invasion has claimed hundreds of lives and spurred allegation of war crimes.

    The BBC responded by saying that access to "accurate, independent information is a fundamental human right which should not be denied to the people of Russia, millions of whom rely on BBC News every week.

    "We will continue our efforts to make BBC News available in Russia, and across the rest of the world," added a spokesperson for the broadcaster.

    The BBC announced this week that the audience for its Russian language news website more than tripled its weekly average, reaching 10.7 million in the last seven days.

    In English, visitors to bbc.com in Russia soared by 252 percent to 423 000 in the same period, the broadcaster said.

    Director-general Tim Davie promised to "continue giving the Russian people access to the truth, however we can", as more shortwave frequencies to receive BBC radio in Ukraine were added.

    He added:

    In a conflict where disinformation and propaganda is rife, there is a clear need for factual and independent news people can trust.

    The past year has seen an unprecedented crackdown on independent and critical voices in Russia that only intensified after the start of the invasion.

    Ekho Mosvky - a liberal-leaning radio station majority-owned by Russia's energy giant Gazprom - said on Thursday it would shut down after being taken off air over its coverage of the Ukraine war.

    Authorities had on Monday blocked the Ekho website and took the station off air as punishment for spreading "deliberately false information" about the conflict.

    Editor-in-chief Alexei Venediktov said in a post on Ekho Moskvy's Telegram channel Thursday that it would continue to publish content on YouTube and social media "despite the decision of the board of directors" who voted to liquidate the radio station and website.

    Ekho Moskvy was founded in 1990 during the final days of the Soviet Union.

    Russian media have been instructed to publish only information provided by official sources, which describe the invasion as a military operation.

    Russia's state-controlled television channels meanwhile have doubled down on Kremlin narratives about nationalism in Ukraine, while accusing Kyiv of using civilians as human shields in the conflict.

    Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    russiaukrainemedia
    Lottery
    R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
    Full list of lottery results
    Lockdown For
    DAYS
    HRS
    MINS
    Voting Booth
    Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
    Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
    Results
    Yes, it's not our place to get involved
    35% - 4028 votes
    No, we need to be on the right side of history
    65% - 7357 votes
    Vote
    Previous Results
    Podcasts
    LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

    31 Dec 2021

    LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
    PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

    11 Dec 2021

    PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
    Podcast series: click here to find them all

    25 Jun 2021

    Podcast series: click here to find them all
    My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

    10 Dec 2021

    My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
    PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

    04 Dec 2021

    PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
    PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

    27 Nov 2021

    PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
    Listen
    Rand - Dollar
    15.40
    -1.3%
    Rand - Pound
    20.46
    -0.9%
    Rand - Euro
    16.92
    -0.6%
    Rand - Aus dollar
    11.32
    -1.7%
    Rand - Yen
    0.13
    -1.4%
    Gold
    1,947.96
    +0.6%
    Silver
    25.27
    +0.3%
    Palladium
    2,895.50
    +3.8%
    Platinum
    1,088.50
    +0.4%
    Brent Crude
    110.46
    -2.2%
    Top 40
    68,462
    -3.4%
    All Share
    74,855
    -3.3%
    Resource 10
    86,319
    -2.0%
    Industrial 25
    80,483
    -5.1%
    Financial 15
    15,828
    -3.5%
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
    Feel Good
    FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

    01 Mar

    FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
    FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

    23 Feb

    FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

    11 Nov 2019

    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
    FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

    16 Feb

    FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
    More Feel Good news stories
    Editorial feedback and complaints

    Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

    LEARN MORE
    © 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
    Contact Us
    Iab Logo