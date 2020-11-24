9m ago

add bookmark

Russia says Sputnik V virus vaccine 95% effective

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective.
  • The vaccine had shown 91.4% effectiveness 28 days after the first dose.
  • The two-dose vaccine will be available for free for Russian citizens.
Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective according to a second interim analysis of clinical trial data, its developers said on Tuesday.

The two-dose vaccine will be available on international markets for less than $10 (8.40 euros) per dose, they said, and will be free for Russian citizens.

It can be stored at between two and eight degrees Celsius (between 35.6 and 46.4 degrees Fahrenheit), they said, instead of the temperatures below freezing required for some other vaccines.

READ | WHO says in talks with Russian institute on Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

The calculations of its effectiveness were based on preliminary data obtained 42 days after the first dose, Russia's health ministry, the state-run Gamaleya research centre and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

The statement said that the vaccine had shown 91.4% effectiveness 28 days after the first dose, a figure based on 39 cases.

Forty-two days later, after a second dose, data showed "an efficacy of the vaccine above 95 percent."

It did not note the number of coronavirus cases used to make the final calculation, however.

READ HERE | Pfizer/BioNTech seek first vaccine approval in US

"The second analysis was conducted a week after volunteers got the second dose, meaning that their bodies have partially reacted to both doses," Gamaleya's director Alexander Gintsburg said in the statement.

He said the centre expects the efficacy rate to be "even higher" three weeks after the second dose.

The statement said that 22 000 volunteers had been vaccinated with the first dose and more than 19 000 with both doses.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WHO says $4.3 bln urgently needed for vaccine sharing scheme
'Really good news': UK health minister welcomes Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine results
Pfizer/BioNTech seek first vaccine approval in US
Read more on:
russiavaccinecoronavirus
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 883 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1668 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 9144 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.35
(+0.02)
ZAR/GBP
20.50
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.24
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.28
(-0.60)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.01)
Gold
1805.30
(-1.63)
Silver
23.08
(-1.80)
Platinum
924.00
(-0.22)
Brent Crude
45.51
(+2.15)
Palladium
2318.00
(-0.47)
All Share
57836.79
(+1.21)
Top 40
53131.96
(+1.25)
Financial 15
11594.79
(+2.27)
Industrial 25
80495.55
(+0.72)
Resource 10
52578.18
(+1.56)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo