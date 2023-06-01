34m ago

Share

Russia says US hacked thousands of Apple phones in spy plot

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Russia says the US hacked thousands of Apple phones in spy plot.
Russia says the US hacked thousands of Apple phones in spy plot.
Getty Images
  • Russia's FSB alleges it has uncovered an American espionage operation targeting iPhones.
  • Moscow's Kaspersky Lab confirmed senior employees' devices were compromised in the sophisticated cyber attack.
  • FSB alleged that the plot showed "close cooperation" between Apple and NSA, implicating foreign diplomats from Israel, Syria, China, and NATO countries.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday it had uncovered an American espionage operation that compromised thousands of iPhones using sophisticated surveillance software.

Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab said several of its senior employees' devices were compromised.

The FSB, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said several thousand Apple Inc devices had been infected, including domestic Russian subscribers and foreign diplomats based in Russia and the former Soviet Union.

"The FSB has uncovered an intelligence action of the American special services using Apple mobile devices," the FSB said in a statement.

The FSB said the plot showed "close cooperation" between Apple and the National Security Agency, the US agency responsible for cryptographic and communications intelligence and security.

In an alert on its website, Russia's Computer Emergency Response Team echoed the FSB's warning. It referred to research published on Thursday by Kaspersky Lab, which announced that "an extremely complex, professionally targeted cyber attack" had targeted an undisclosed number of employees in "top and middle management."

The NSA declined to comment. Apple and the White House did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment. Kaspersky did not return messages seeking further details about its research. Unlike the Russian officials, the company stopped short of blaming anyone for the hacks.

The FSB said the American spy operation had ensnared diplomats from Israel, Syria, China and NATO members in the espionage campaign.

Chinese, Israeli and NATO representatives were not immediately able to provide comment.

US snooping?

The United States is the world's top cyber power in terms of intent and capability, according to Harvard University's Belfer Center Cyber 2022 Power Index, followed by China, Russia, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Both the Kremlin and Russia's foreign ministry pointed to the significance of the matter.

"The hidden data collection was carried out through software vulnerabilities in US-made mobile phones," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The US intelligence services have been using IT corporations for decades to collect large-scale data of Internet users without their knowledge," the ministry said.

Russian officials said the plot had been uncovered as part of a joint effort by FSB officers and those of the Federal Guards Service (FSO). This powerful agency ran the Kremlin bodyguard and was once the KGB's Ninth Directorate.

Officials in Russia, which Western spies say has constructed a very sophisticated domestic surveillance structure, have long questioned the security of US technology.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said all officials in the presidential administration knew that gadgets such as iPhones were "absolutely transparent."

"Using them for official purposes is unacceptable and prohibited," Peskov said, adding that officials were free to use iPhones for private, non-official communication.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has always said he has no smartphone, though the Kremlin has said the former KGB spy uses the internet occasionally.

Phone spyware 

Kaspersky said it discovered the digital espionage campaign after detecting anomalous traffic in its corporate Wi-Fi network.

The firm said the spyware was delivered by an invisible message that took advantage of vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS operating system. Information from the phone would then be spirited away to remote servers.

Kaspersky said the oldest traces of infection it discovered dated back to 2019. "As of the time of writing in June 2023, the attack is ongoing," the company said. It added that while its staff was hit, "we are quite confident that Kaspersky was not the main target of this cyber attack."

It promised more updates in the coming days.

Although neither Russian officials nor Kaspersky has put forward evidence that Apple knew about the alleged spying, much less cooperated with it, the revelation is likely to deepen suspicions about Apple in Russia.

Earlier this year, the Kremlin told officials involved in preparations for Russia's 2024 presidential election to stop using Apple iPhones because of concerns that the devices are vulnerable to Western intelligence agencies, the Kommersant newspaper reported.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usrussia
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
79% - 4019 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
21% - 1067 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.63
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
24.60
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
21.12
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.90
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
1,005.73
+0.2%
Palladium
1,393.29
+1.2%
Gold
1,977.96
+0.8%
Silver
23.88
+1.5%
Brent Crude
72.60
-1.5%
Top 40
70,656
+0.9%
All Share
75,783
+0.9%
Resource 10
68,962
+2.1%
Industrial 25
102,956
+0.2%
Financial 15
14,630
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

17h ago

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo