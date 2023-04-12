56m ago

Share

Russia says US journalist Evan Gershkovich still not granted consular access

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Russia's deputy foreign minister acknowledged Wednesday that detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich had not been granted consular access two weeks after his arrest.

The Wall Street Journal journalist was arrested in Russia on claims of espionage, which he denies.

The US State Department has said it has sought consular access to Gershkovich since learning of his arrest.

"The question (of consular access) is under review," the deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, was cited as saying by state-run agencies.

"We are acting in accordance with our laws, taking into account consular conventions, of course," Ryabkov said.

"We won't tolerate any attempts to put pressure" on Russia, he added.

READ | Kremlin says US reporter Evan Gershkovich 'violated' law as Biden calls detention 'totally illegal.'

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden declared Gershkovich's imprisonment "illegal" after the State Department classified the reporter as "wrongfully detained".

Ryabkov said, "For us, the status assigned in Washington does not matter".

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova slammed the "hype by US officials and Western media around Gershkovich".

The arrest of Gershkovich, 31, on 29 March caused outrage and is seen as a serious escalation of Moscow's crackdown on the media.

Russia has classified his case as "secret", limiting the information available.

Gershkovich, who has been reporting from Russia for six years, was arrested during a reporting trip to Yekaterinburg, a city in the Urals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
evan gershkovichusrussia
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the breakthrough arrests in the University of Fort Hare murders?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Finally, some actual progress in the investigation
14% - 181 votes
Arrests don't mean that police have a strong case
33% - 420 votes
They've caught the hitmen, but not the masterminds
53% - 680 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Thabo Bester found in Tanzania, but how did he flee the country unnoticed?

10h ago

LISTEN | Thabo Bester found in Tanzania, but how did he flee the country unnoticed?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.43
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.00
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
20.26
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.34
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Platinum
1,021.49
+2.4%
Palladium
1,473.55
+1.0%
Gold
2,015.55
+0.6%
Silver
25.48
+1.7%
Brent Crude
85.61
+1.7%
Top 40
71,965
-0.4%
All Share
77,741
-0.3%
Resource 10
70,716
-0.1%
Industrial 25
102,461
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,983
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo