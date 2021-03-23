21m ago

add bookmark

Russia tests one-dose 'light' version of Sputnik V shot in UAE, Ghana - RDIF

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images
  • Russian developers of the Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19have applied for domestic approval of a single-dose "light" version.
  • They have already begun trials of the vaccine in Russia, the UAE and Ghana.
  • This version of the vaccine is not expected to be as effective as the original one.

Russian developers of the Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 said on Tuesday they have applied for domestic approval of a single-dose "light" version, and that trials of it in Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Ghana have already begun.

The slimmed-down shot is not expected to be as effective as the original vaccine, said Arsen Kubataev, of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund marketing the vaccine abroad.

But the outlook for it is "optimistic", he said.

RDIF has previously suggested the one-shot version of Sputnik V could be a "temporary" solution for countries with high infections rates that need to make the vaccine go further.

Sputnik Light has already been tested in smaller-scale, Phase I/II clinical trials, Kubataev said, adding that an application for approval of the vaccine based on results from these trials has now been filed.

"In parallel, we have already launched international clinical Phase III trials," he said, that will test its efficacy.

The two-dose Sputnik V vaccine was shown to be 91.6% effective in fighting Covid-19 based on peer-reviewed late-stage trial results published in The Lancet international medical journal in early February.

Around 2 000 people have already received the shot, which consists of just one of the two doses, each based on a different adenovirus vector, that make up Sputnik V proper.

Overall, Kubataev said he expects 7 000 people to take part. Interim results on the efficacy of Sputnik Light can be expected in June.

Moscow has said its two-dose Sputnik V vaccine will remain the main version used in Russia. President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that 4.3 million Russians had received both shots of the vaccine and that he would get vaccinated on Tuesday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiacoronavirus
Lottery
1 player scoops the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6644 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 4403 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 6492 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.75
(+0.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.33
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.50
(-0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.31
(-0.8)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(+0.4)
Gold
1,729.86
(-0.5)
Silver
25.25
(-2.0)
Platinum
1,177.16
(-0.8)
Brent Crude
64.62
(+0.1)
Palladium
2,626.77
(+0.1)
All Share
65,319
(0.0)
Top 40
59,793
(0.0)
Financial 15
11,920
(0.0)
Industrial 25
87,265
(0.0)
Resource 10
64,366
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo