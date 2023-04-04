37m ago

Share

Russia warns of 'countermeasures' as Finland officially joins NATO

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Finland formally joined the NATO military alliance on Tuesday in a historic policy shift brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, drawing a threat from Moscow of "countermeasures".

Finland's accession roughly doubles the length of the border that NATO shares with Russia and bolsters its eastern flank as the war in Ukraine grinds on with no resolution in sight.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto completed the accession process by handing over an official document to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, welcoming Finland to its ranks, noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had cited opposing NATO expansion as one justification for his invasion.

The Kremlin said Russia would be forced to take "counter-measures" to Finland's accession. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the move raised the prospect of the conflict in Ukraine escalating further.

Russia said on Monday it would strengthen its military capacity in its western and northwestern regions in response to Finland joining NATO.

The Ukrainian government also hailed Finland's move. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram: "FI made the right choice. NATO is also a key goal for Ukraine."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
natofinlandrussiaukraine
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Busisiwe Mkhwebane is without a legal team at her impeachment inquiry after the Office of the Public Protector cut its funding. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's about time! Mkhwebane needs to bankroll her own litigation
89% - 1010 votes
It's only going to delay the process. Just pay for her legal defence and wrap it up
11% - 125 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress

31 Mar

LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.89
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.33
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
19.49
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.03
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
1,010.27
+2.3%
Palladium
1,481.52
+1.2%
Gold
1,985.86
+0.1%
Silver
24.05
+0.3%
Brent Crude
84.93
+5.9%
Top 40
71,586
+0.9%
All Share
77,346
+1.0%
Resource 10
67,764
+1.2%
Industrial 25
103,878
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,855
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

1h ago

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement

9h ago

Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement
'Boeka innie Bo-Kaap': Hundreds gather to break fast together during mass iftar

9h ago

'Boeka innie Bo-Kaap': Hundreds gather to break fast together during mass iftar
PICS | 'We must protect the kids': Cape Town man launches volleyball club to get...

03 Apr

PICS | 'We must protect the kids': Cape Town man launches volleyball club to get youth off the streets
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo