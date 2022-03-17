1h ago

Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev gestures and reacts during a joint press conference with Serbian President after their meeting in Belgrade, on October 19, 2019. Medvedev arrived on a one-day official visit to Serbia during which he attend military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Serbian capital from the Nazi Germany.
Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart.

Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the United States had stoked "disgusting" Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia to its knees.

Medvedev said: 

It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the United States and its European and Asian allies have slapped sanctions on Russian leaders, companies, and businessmen, cutting off Russia from much of the world economy.

President Vladimir Putin says that what he calls the special military operation in Ukraine was necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia and Russia had to defend against the "genocide" of Russian-speaking people by Ukraine.

Ukraine says it is fighting for its existence and that Putin's claims of genocide are nonsense. The West says claims it wants to rip Russia apart are fiction.

Russia says that despite sanctions it can fare well without what it casts as a deceitful and decadent West led by the United States. It says its bid to forge ties with the West after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union is now over and that it will develop ties with other powers such as China.

