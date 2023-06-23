37m ago

Share

Russia won't tell US number of nuclear warheads in Belarus

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Russia will not inform the US about the number of nuclear warheads it is stationing in Belarus.
Russia will not inform the US about the number of nuclear warheads it is stationing in Belarus.
Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Ima
  • Russia will not inform the US about the number of nuclear warheads it is stationing in Belarus.
  • Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted saying Russia would not discuss tests of its nuclear-capable Poseidon torpedo either.
  • US and Russian officials have both described Poseidon as a new category of retaliatory weapon, something of a cross between a torpedo and an underwater drone.

Russia will not inform the US about the number of nuclear warheads it is stationing in Belarus or tests of its nuclear-capable Poseidon torpedo, the Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Friday.

Moscow and Minsk say Belarus has already begun receiving the Russian tactical, or short-range, nuclear weapons that President Vladimir Putin had publicly promised to station there, as tensions with the West soar over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I deeply doubt that this topic will become the subject of any public discussion or disclosure on our part," Ryabkov was quoted as telling reporters in the southern town of Sochi.

He added: 

For decades the United States has kept its tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of a number of European countries, and it never gives exact numbers.

Short-range weapons do not fall under the terms of the New Start treaty, the last remaining US-Russia arms control treaty, which caps the countries' strategic nuclear arsenals. Putin has suspended Russia's participation in it, although both sides have pledged to continue to respect its limits.

There is also no treaty or verification mechanism covering nuclear-capable and nuclear-powered autonomous torpedoes such as Poseidon, and Ryabkov said Russia therefore had no plans to inform the United States about tests of the system.

US and Russian officials have both described Poseidon as a new category of retaliatory weapon, something of a cross between a torpedo and an underwater drone, capable of triggering radioactive ocean swells to attack naval battle groups or render coastal cities uninhabitable.

The state news agency TASS reported in January, citing an unidentified defence source, that Russia had produced the first set of Poseidon torpedoes for deployment on the Belgorod nuclear-powered submarine.

In April, TASS said Russia planned to form a division of special-purpose submarines that will carry Poseidon torpedoes as part of its Pacific Fleet by the end of 2024 or first half of 2025.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraine
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 1978 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
56% - 3762 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 930 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

22 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.76
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
23.83
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.43
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.54
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Platinum
920.76
-0.3%
Palladium
1,282.72
-0.5%
Gold
1,920.49
+0.4%
Silver
22.32
+0.3%
Brent Crude
74.14
-4.0%
Top 40
69,131
-0.9%
All Share
74,403
-0.9%
Resource 10
62,851
-0.7%
Industrial 25
101,623
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,677
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

10h ago

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo