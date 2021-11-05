Russian diplomat found dead outside embassy in Berlin

A Russian diplomat was found dead in October outside the country's embassy in Berlin, it emerged Friday.

The man, whose lifeless body was recovered on 19 October on the pavement by police, had apparently fallen to his death from the embassy complex, according to the Spiegel weekly which first reported on the case.

A German foreign ministry spokesman said the case was "known to the ministry" but would not provide further details.

Spiegel quoted the Russian embassy calling the death a "tragic accident", and that it would not comment on the case "for ethical reasons".

The diplomat was identified as a 35-year-old second secretary at the embassy by Spiegel.

But the magazine said German authorities believe he was also an agent of the Russian secret service FSB.

He is also reportedly related to a high-ranking official of the FSB's second directorate - a unit that Western secret services say was involved in the killing of a Georgian national in central Berlin in 2019.

Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, the 40-year-old Georgian, was shot twice in the head at close range in Kleiner Tiergarten park on 23 August 2019, allegedly by a Russian man who was arrested shortly afterwards.

The Russian suspect, 55-year-old Vadim Krasikov, alias Vadim Sokolov, is on trial over the murder, which German prosecutors say was ordered by Moscow.

