25m ago

add bookmark

Russian forces disperse Ukrainian protesters in Kherson with gunfire, stun grenades

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Ukrainian leaders accused Russian forces of firing on protesters in the occupied city of Kherson.
  • Videos in circulation and on social media showed Russian soldiers firing their guns into the air, with no evidence as yet of direct fire.
  • People were however injured in the panic to flee flash-bang grenades and sustained gunfire.

Kyiv – Ukraine's leaders on Tuesday accused Russian forces of firing on unarmed protesters in the occupied southern city of Kherson, with videos appearing to show residents fleeing flash-bang grenades and sustained gunfire.

Leading the condemnation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said: 

Occupiers shot at people who went out peacefully, without weapons, to protest. For freedom – our freedom.

A series of videos posted on social media and the messaging app Telegram showed citizens gathering in Kherson's "Freedom Square" protesting against Russia's recent seizure of the city.

Dozens of men and women wrapped in Ukraine's blue-and-yellow flag are heard chanting "Go home" and "Glory to Ukraine" before stun grenades force them to flee in panic.

Russian soldiers can be seen firing multiple volleys of gunfire into the air, with no immediate evidence their rifles were trained directly at civilians.

However, video footage also showed a group of people treating a stunned and bleeding elderly man, before carrying him away.

Local official Yuriy Sobolevsky said the elderly man's leg was "badly injured" and he "lost a lot of blood".

But he added that medics were treating the wounded and "their lives are not in danger".

Regular demonstrations

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted a video of the incident on Twitter.

"In Kherson, Russian war criminals opened fire at unarmed people who peacefully protested against invaders," Kuleba said.

He said:

This is the ugly face of Russia, a disgrace to humankind. We must stop Russia! Sanction them, isolate them, hold war criminals to account.

Kherson, a city of almost 300 000 people before the war, was the first major Ukrainian city to fall to Russian forces, with Moscow capturing it within the first week of its invasion.

People in Kherson have held regular demonstrations against Russian control of the city, a direct challenge to Russia's claim to have liberated the city.

Local media have reported several times that Russian forces have fired at protesters.

Sobolevsky vowed the demonstrations would continue.

"Despite everything, the protesters did not disperse! And tomorrow they are going to gather again!" he said.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainehuman rightsmilitarysecurityprotests
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
65% - 761 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
30% - 345 votes
Tougher regulations
5% - 62 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.83
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.66
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.34
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.04
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.6%
Gold
1,925.99
-0.5%
Silver
24.86
-1.4%
Palladium
2,534.50
-2.4%
Platinum
1,023.00
-1.6%
Brent Crude
115.62
+7.8%
Top 40
69,224
+1.4%
All Share
75,845
+1.3%
Resource 10
84,153
+4.3%
Industrial 25
83,036
-0.6%
Financial 15
17,043
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo