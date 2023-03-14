55m ago

Share

Russian jet collides with US drone over Black Sea: US military

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Russian Su-27 jet fighter collided with an American MQ-9 Reaper drone.
A Russian Su-27 jet fighter collided with an American MQ-9 Reaper drone.
Getty Images
  • The United States uses the MQ-9 Reapers for both surveillance and strikes.
  • The drone has long operated over the Black Sea keeping an eye on Russian naval forces.
  • Reapers can be armed with Hellfire missiles as well as laser-guided bombs.

A Russian Su-27 jet fighter collided with an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, the US military's European Command said.

"Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9," said US Air Force General James Hecker, commander of US Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa.

"In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash."

"Several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner," it said.

The statement confirmed an earlier report by AFP of an incident involving a US-made drone.

NATO diplomats in Brussels confirmed the incident, but said they did not expect it to immediately escalate into a further confrontation.

A Western military source, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said that diplomatic channels between Russia and the United States would be activated.

READ | Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine extended for 60 days, Russian officials say

"To my mind, diplomatic channels will mitigate this," the source said.

The United States uses MQ-9 Reapers for both surveillance and strikes, and has long operated over the Black Sea keeping an eye on Russian naval forces.

The situation in the region has become only become more tense in the past 12 months since Russia's full-scale invasion of Western-backed Ukraine.

"US and allied aircraft will continue to operate in international airspace and we call on the Russians to conduct themselves professionally and safely," Hecker added.

Several US Reapers have been lost in recent years, including to hostile fire.

One was shot down in 2019 over Yemen with a surface-to-air missile fired by Huthi rebels, the US Central Command said at the time.

According to media reports, a US MQ-9 crashed in Libya in 2022, while another went down during a training exercise in Romania earlier in the same year.

Reapers can be armed with Hellfire missiles as well as laser-guided bombs and can fly for more than 1 100 miles at altitudes of up to 15 000 metres (50 000 feet), according to the US Air Force.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usrussia
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the biggest selling point of the new Payshap digital payment service for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Cheaper instant payments
28% - 58 votes
No need for bank account details
22% - 45 votes
It’s endorsed by the SA Reserve Bank
19% - 38 votes
Money reflects immediately
31% - 64 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Time to clear your carts, govt may take the Shein out your wardrobe

7h ago

LISTEN | Time to clear your carts, govt may take the Shein out your wardrobe
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.13
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.06
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
19.48
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.2%
Platinum
985.40
-0.6%
Palladium
1,488.35
+1.1%
Gold
1,907.03
-0.4%
Silver
21.92
+0.6%
Brent Crude
80.77
-2.5%
Top 40
69,364
-0.5%
All Share
75,009
-0.7%
Resource 10
64,880
-2.0%
Industrial 25
100,569
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,617
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14h ago

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music

14h ago

Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music
WATCH | Pro-cyclist teams up with girls cycling club to promote the sport in Cycle...

14h ago

WATCH | Pro-cyclist teams up with girls cycling club to promote the sport in Cycle Tour
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo