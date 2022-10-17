25m ago

add bookmark

Russian military jet crashes in south west, at least three dead

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File)
(File)
PHOTO: Gallo Images
  • A Russian military plane crashed into a residential area. At least three were deaths reported.
  • A fire that engulfed a nine-storey residential building was contained and almost extinguished.
  • Children are among the 19 injured.

A Russian military plane crashed on Monday into a residential area of Yeysk, a town in southwestern Russia near the border with Ukraine, news agencies reported, citing the defence ministry, with at least three deaths reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed of the fire and ordered "all necessary assistance be given to casualties from the military plane incident," the Kremlin told the state-run news agency TASS.

The fire that engulfed a nine-storey residential building has been contained and is almost extinguished, regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram.

Oksana, a local resident who declined to give her last name, said the area had been cordoned off.

"There could be an explosion. Everything is burning inside. There is smoke," she told AFP.

She said she was stuck in traffic when she heard the news.

"I'm in shock obviously. My child was alone at home. We already used to go to sleep with fear everyday - Mariupol is just across from us," she said.

At least three people had been killed in the incident and 19 have been taken to hospital, news agencies reported citing local authorities.

Children are among the injured.

Residence block engulfed by flames 

"On October 17, 2022, while taking off to carry out a training flight from the military airfield of the Southern Military District, an Su-34 aircraft crashed," the ministry said.

Its statement said the military jet had malfunctioned after "one of its the engines caught fire during take-off".

The ministry said:

At the site of the Sukhoi Su-34 crash, in the courtyard of a residential area, the aircraft's fuel caught fire.

Images on social media showed a Soviet-era residence block engulfed by flames.

The blaze reached five out of nine floors of a residential building, according to emergency services, quoted by Russian state-run agencies.

The blaze spread over 2 000 square metres, the services added.

Around 600 people usually live in the building, the local Krasnodar administration said on Telegram.

"The governor ordered the whereabouts of each resident to be established," the administration said.

The regional governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, earlier said on Telegram that "all fire and rescue units in the region are working on extinguishing the fire".

"The fire spread to a few floors. According to preliminary information, 17 flats have been affected," Kondratyev said.

Investigation opened 

The investigative committee, which looks into serious crimes, said it had opened a criminal investigation into the crash.

Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of Azov in southeastern Ukraine, withstood weeks of relentless Russian bombardment, with resistance concentrated in a dense network of underground tunnels at its Azovstal steel plant.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine offensive airspace around the south of Russia has been closed.

Yeysk town is on the Taganrog Gulf on the Sea of Azov, across from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which is under Russian control. The town is home to about 85 000 people.

Accidents involving Russian civilian aircraft and warplanes are fairly common, usually caused by technical malfunction or human error.

In June a military plane crashed in the city of Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, killing four people and injuring five others.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russia
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 2648 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
44% - 6840 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 145 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
38% - 5955 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.07
+1.5%
Rand - Pound
20.52
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.78
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.36
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.1%
Gold
1,650.00
+0.4%
Silver
18.63
+2.0%
Palladium
2,000.00
+0.3%
Platinum
915.00
+1.6%
Brent Crude
91.63
-3.2%
Top 40
59,638
+3.0%
All Share
66,191
+2.9%
Resource 10
61,920
+3.2%
Industrial 25
80,074
+2.6%
Financial 15
14,681
+3.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three...

14 Oct

This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three years he's ready to go home
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

13 Oct

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo