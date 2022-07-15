1h ago

add bookmark

Russian opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov jailed for co-operating with pro-democracy group

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Andrei Pivovarov.
Andrei Pivovarov.
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP
  • A Russian opposition activist was sentenced to four years in prison for co-operating with a banned pro-democracy group.
  • Andrei Pivovarov is the former executive director of Open Russia. 
  • Pivovarov led a campaign against constitutional changes Putin adopted in 2020, which allow the leader to stay in power till 2036.

Russian opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov was on Friday sentenced to four years in prison by a court in southern Russia for co-operating with a banned pro-democracy group, his supporters said.

Pivovarov, 40, is the former executive director of Open Russia, a now disbanded pro-democracy group established by exiled tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

He is the latest critic of President Vladimir Putin to be sent to prison, with Moscow seeking to snuff out any last vestiges of dissent amid its offensive in Ukraine.

"Andrei Pivovarov was sentenced to four years in a standard-regime penal colony," his aides wrote on Facebook.

Pivovarov helped spearhead a campaign against Putin's controversial changes to the constitution, adopted in 2020, that allow him to stay in power until 2036.

Pivovarov's arrest in May 2021 shocked many allies, as he was yanked off a Warsaw-bound plane in Saint Petersburg when it was already on the runway.

The activist was then brought to Russia's southern city of Krasnodar, where he was charged with cooperating with an "undesirable" organisation.

Under Russian law, anyone who cooperates with such an organisation can face up to six years in prison and heavy fines.

ALSO READ | Russian party proposes replacing Putin's title of 'president' with an old Russian word for ruler

Supporters said his arrest was designed to prevent him from running in last year's parliamentary elections.

But Pivovarov ran anyway, from prison.

The campaign was managed by mail through his lawyers and volunteers.

Nearly all of Putin's opponents are now either in exile or in jail.

This week, one of Russia's last prominent opposition figures, Ilya Yashin, was put in pre-trial detention for two months for denouncing Moscow's intervention in Ukraine.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who returned from Germany after surviving a poison attack in 2020, is serving a nine-year prison term outside Moscow.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
andrei pivovarovrussiapoliticsdemocracywar
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
18% - 1266 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
63% - 4312 votes
SA was never ready
19% - 1312 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.10
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.26
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.25
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,704.43
-0.3%
Silver
18.64
+1.2%
Palladium
1,845.60
-3.4%
Platinum
851.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
99.10
-0.5%
Top 40
58,906
+0.5%
All Share
65,089
+0.6%
Resource 10
57,466
+0.0%
Industrial 25
80,898
-0.0%
Financial 15
14,678
+2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo