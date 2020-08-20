1h ago

add bookmark

Russian opposition leader Navalny in hospital with suspected poisoning

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Mladen Antonov, AFP

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was admitted to hospital in Siberia on Thursday suffering symptoms of what his spokesperson called poisoning, after his aircraft made an emergency landing.

Navalny, 44, is unconscious and in intensive care after he started feeling unwell on a flight returning to Moscow, the capital, from the Siberian city of Tomsk, said Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman.

After the plane landed in Omsk, Navalny was taken to hospital with suspected poisoning, she added on social media, such as Twitter and Telegram.

"We assume that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed with his tea," she said. "That's the only thing he drank this morning."

Yarmysh drew a parallel with an incident last year in which Navalny suffered an acute allergic reaction one doctor said could have resulted from poisoning with an unknown chemical.

Navalny, a lawyer and anti-corruption activist, has served several stints in jail in recent years for organising anti-Kremlin protests.

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Russia's arrests and detention of Navalny in 2012 and 2014 were politically motivated and violated his human rights, a ruling Moscow called questionable.

Related Links
WATCH | Russian opposition leader Navalny 'poisoned' - doctor
Russian opposition leader Navalny released from detention
Kremlin: Russia election boycott campaign may be illegal
Read more on:
alexei navalnyrussia
Lottery
1 person bags R324k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
58% - 7005 votes
I'm disappointed
12% - 1442 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
30% - 3558 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.22
(+0.11)
ZAR/GBP
22.53
(+0.41)
ZAR/EUR
20.43
(+0.05)
ZAR/AUD
12.37
(+0.26)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.12)
Gold
1942.30
(+0.88)
Silver
26.99
(+1.26)
Platinum
936.00
(+0.86)
Brent Crude
45.55
(-0.28)
Palladium
2157.00
(+1.04)
All Share
55801.18
(-1.12)
Top 40
51514.59
(-1.20)
Financial 15
10061.25
(-1.29)
Industrial 25
73482.13
(-0.84)
Resource 10
57134.07
(-1.56)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo