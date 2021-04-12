54m ago

add bookmark

Russian prison threatens to force-feed Navalny

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alexei Navalny seen in January 2021, before his imprisonment.
Alexei Navalny seen in January 2021, before his imprisonment.
Navalny Live/YouTube
  • Prison official in Russia are threatening to force feed Alexei Navalny after he lost 8kg since his hunger strike started.
  • The Kremlin critic now weighs 77kg, down from 85kg.
  • He started his hunger strike on 31 March.

Russian prison officials are threatening to start force-feeding jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, his team said Monday, after he lost 8kg since starting a hunger strike.

"Seeing the seriousness of the hunger strike, the administration is threatening every day to start force-feeding," Navalny's team said in a post on his Twitter account.

It said Navalny, who last week said he had a cough and fever, had been transferred back to the prison barracks from its infirmary.

"They are still not allowing a doctor to see him," it said.

The 44-year-old opposition politician now weighed just 77kg, it said, down from 85kg when he started the hunger strike on 31 March.

Navalny, who is 189cmtall, had already lost significant weight in prison before launching the hunger strike.

He weighed 93kg when he entered the facility in February.

The anti-corruption campaigner, who barely survived a poisoning with nerve agent Novichok last August, began refusing food in protest at what he said was a lack of proper medical treatment in prison for severe back pain and numbness in his legs.

President Vladimir Putin's best-known opponent, Navalny was arrested in mid-January when he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had been treated for the poisoning, and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison on old embezzlement charges in February.

Members of his defence team, who visited him in his penal colony in the town of Pokrov 100kg east of Moscow last week, said he was also losing sensation in his hands.

'Innocent man tortured'

Lawyer Olga Mikhailova said that an MRT scan had shown that Navalny has two herniated discs in his back, as well as a bulging disc.

On Monday, Russians across the country were celebrating the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic first spaceflight, and Navalny's team urged Russians not to forget the opposition politician's plight despite the large-scale commemorations.

"Yes, Cosmonautics Day is cool, of course," ally Lyubov Sobol tweeted. "But an innocent man is being tortured in front of the whole country right now."

Navalny's lawyers and allies are demanding that he be transferred to a regular hospital. The Kremlin has said that Navalny is not entitled to any special treatment.

Navalny has been a thorn in the Kremlin's side for a decade by probing corruption among officials and leading large protests throughout Russia.

His team has launched a new campaign seeking his release and announced plans to stage what they said would be "modern Russia's biggest protest".

The team said they would set a date for the protest once 500 000 supporters had registered with a website.

As of Monday, nearly 420 000 people had signed up.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russia
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 7007 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 2044 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 8422 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.57
(-0.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.03
(+0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.36
(-0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.11
(-0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.1)
Gold
1,732.25
(-0.7)
Silver
24.82
(-1.7)
Platinum
1,176.03
(-2.4)
Brent Crude
62.95
(-0.4)
Palladium
2,681.10
(+1.5)
All Share
66,390
(-1.2)
Top 40
60,673
(-1.3)
Financial 15
12,144
(+0.2)
Industrial 25
86,617
(-1.1)
Resource 10
67,175
(-2.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys roof
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

09 Apr

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

08 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo