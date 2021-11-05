28m ago

add bookmark

Russian research ship detained in Denmark over Canadian lawsuit

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Russian research ship "Akademik Ioffe" is pictured outside the port of Skagen, Denmark, on November 5, 2021. (HENNING BAGGER / RITZAU SCANPIX / AFP)
The Russian research ship "Akademik Ioffe" is pictured outside the port of Skagen, Denmark, on November 5, 2021. (HENNING BAGGER / RITZAU SCANPIX / AFP)

A Russian state research ship was detained in a Danish port this week at the request of a Canadian cruise operator pursuing litigation in Canada, court documents show.

The vessel, Akademik Ioffe, operated by the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology, part of the Russian Academy of Sciences, was held in the port of Skagen in northern Denmark on 1 November while refuelling there.

The move was requested by Canadian cruise operator One Ocean Expeditions, according to court documents seen by Reuters that said that the Akademik Ioffe had avoided a previous attempt to detain it in Portugal.

One Ocean Expeditions has filed a lawsuit in Canada against the Akademik Ioffe's owner seeking damages over an incident on 24 August 2018, where the ship, then leased to the tour operator for Arctic cruises, ran aground during a trip in Canada's north.

One Ocean Expeditions, which says that the ship's crew had not "paid attention to nautical charts", is seeking damages worth $6.14 million, the documents show.

At the time of its detention in Skagen, 61 people, including crew members and research staff, were aboard the vessel.

The ship captain told local authorities he was aware of the grounding incident but thought the matter had been resolved, according to the court documents.

The Russian Embassy in Copenhagen said it had received "copies of the court decisions on the basis of which the arrest (of the research ship) was made", and that embassy officials were in touch with the Danish Foreign Ministry on the matter.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiacanadadenmark
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
86% - 7521 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
14% - 1271 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.07
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.36
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.42
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.17
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,812.92
+1.2%
Silver
24.05
+1.1%
Palladium
2,026.51
+1.0%
Platinum
1,037.76
+0.8%
Brent Crude
80.54
-1.8%
Top 40
61,116
-0.5%
All Share
67,825
-0.5%
Resource 10
61,368
-1.7%
Industrial 25
89,604
+0.6%
Financial 15
14,193
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo