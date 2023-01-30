1h ago

Russian shelling of Kherson leaves 'six wounded and three dead'

  • Three people died during Russian shelling of Kherson.
  • Russia withdrew from the Ukraine city in November.
  • Russians also hit a residential building in Kharkiv.

Russian shelling of Ukraine's southern city of Kherson left at least three people dead on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, while a strike on Kharkiv killed one person, according to the regional governor.

"Today, the Russian army has been shelling Kherson atrociously all day," Zelensky said in his evening address.

"Two women, nurses, were wounded in the hospital. As of now, there are reports of six wounded and three dead."

The front in southern Ukraine has been considerably quieter recently than in the east, with Moscow withdrawing from Kherson city in November 2022.

But the key city and regional capital is still subject to frequent shelling.

READ | Crimea is shaping up to be the battleground that will decide the Russia-Ukraine war

In eastern Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, the governor of the regional military administration said a Russian strike hit "a four-storey residential building".

Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram:

Three victims received minor injuries. Unfortunately, an elderly woman died ... The building was partially destroyed.

In the Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine, where fighting intensified in recent days after several months of a stagnant front, Moscow-appointed officials said Kyiv struck a railway bridge, killing four people.

Ukraine on Sunday carried out an "attack from a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher on a railway bridge across the Molochnaya river", the Russian-installed head of the region, Yevgeny Balitsky, wrote on social media.

"Four people from the railways brigade were killed, five were injured," Balitsky added.

The bridge is in a village north of the Russian-controlled city of Melitopol and was undergoing repairs, according to Balitsky.

Russia claims to have annexed the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions along with two other Ukrainian regions in the east, but does not fully control these territories.


