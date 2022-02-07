11m ago

Russian ships enter Mediterranean for navy drills

A handout picture made available by the Iranian Army official website on January, 21 2022 shows an navy-man firing atop a warship during a joint military drill in the Indian ocean. Iran, Russia and China will began today joint naval drills for three days in the Indian Ocean, seeking to reinforce "common security", an Iranian naval official said. (Iranian Army office / AFP)
A handout picture made available by the Iranian Army official website on January, 21 2022 shows an navy-man firing atop a warship during a joint military drill in the Indian ocean. Iran, Russia and China will began today joint naval drills for three days in the Indian Ocean, seeking to reinforce "common security", an Iranian naval official said. (Iranian Army office / AFP)

A group of Russian Northern Fleet ships has entered the Mediterranean Sea via Gibraltar for naval drills, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a fleet statement.

Russian military moves are being closely scrutinised as a troop build-up near Ukraine and a volley of hawkish rhetoric have rattled the West and sparked fears of a looming war.

Moscow vehemently denies any plan to invade Ukraine.

Russia announced last month its navy would stage a sweeping set of exercises involving all its fleets this month and next, from the Pacific to the Atlantic, the latest show of strength in a surge of military activity during the standoff with the West.

Interfax said ships that entered the Mediterranean Sea were the cruiser Marshal Ustinov, the frigate Admiral Kasatonov and the destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov.

They will later join drills with the Russian Black Sea and Pacific Sea's fleets.

