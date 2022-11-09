32m ago

add bookmark

Russian troops leave Ukrainian city of Kherson in major retreat

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Russian troops have retreated from the Ukrainian city of Kherson.
  • Russia has conceded that it is no longer able to keep a hold of the city due to issues with supplies.
  • Ukraine was first invaded in February. The war is entering its ninth month.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday ordered his troops to withdraw from the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson and take up defensive lines on the opposite bank of the River Dnipro.

The announcement marked one of Russia's most significant retreats and a potential turning point in the war, now nearing the end of its ninth month.

In televised comments, General Sergei Surovikin, in overall command of the war, said it was no longer possible to keep Kherson city supplied.

"We will save the lives of our soldiers and fighting capacity of our units. Keeping them on the right (western) bank is futile. Some of them can be used on other fronts," Surovikin said.

The news followed weeks of Ukrainian advances towards the city and a race by Russia to relocate tens of thousands of its residents.

Shoigu responded: "I agree with your conclusions and proposals. Proceed with the withdrawal of troops and take all measures to transfer forces across the river."

READ | Former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka part of AU's Ethiopia-Tigray peace talks team

The announcement had been anticipated by Russia's influential war bloggers, who described it as a bitter blow.

"Apparently we will leave the city, no matter how painful it is to write about it now," said the War Gonzo blog, which has more than 1.3 million subscribers on Telegram.

"In simple terms, Kherson can't be held with bare hands," it said. "Yes, this is a black page in the history of the Russian army. Of the Russian state. A tragic page."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraine
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 656 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
27% - 2824 votes
I don't use Twitter
67% - 7109 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

13h ago

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.78
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.29
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.84
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,712.94
+0.0%
Silver
21.31
-0.2%
Palladium
1,864.00
-3.1%
Platinum
987.50
-1.6%
Brent Crude
95.36
-2.7%
Top 40
63,028
+1.0%
All Share
69,640
+0.9%
Resource 10
68,375
+2.7%
Industrial 25
81,484
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,875
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

12h ago

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good...

08 Nov

Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good Hope's rooftop
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

6h ago

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo