17m ago

Share

Russia's Lavrov accuses West of 'supporting genocide' in Ukraine

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
PHOTO: Handout, Russian Foreign Ministry, AFP
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused the West of "supporting genocide" in Ukraine by endorsing President Zelenskiy's peace plan.
  • Lavrov claims the peace plan threatens Russian interests in Crimea and eastern Ukraine.
  • He further asserts that Western support includes providing weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, facilitating what he deems as "terrorist" attacks.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the West was "supporting genocide" in Ukraine through its backing for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's peace plan, which he claimed would "destroy everything Russian" in east Ukraine and Crimea.

Lavrov, speaking during a trip to Africa, did not offer evidence to support his claim. Russia has long accused the West of ignoring what it says is Ukrainian persecution of Russian language speakers in the eastern Donbas region and elsewhere.

"The conclusion is very simple - the West directly supports genocide," Lavrov said during a press conference with his Burundian counterpart.

Zelenskiy's peace plan envisages the withdrawal of Russian forces from all Ukrainian territory, including the Crimea peninsula, which Moscow forcibly annexed in 2014.

Speaking on the day when Russia accused Ukraine of launching its biggest ever drone attack on Moscow, Lavrov said the West was directly helping Kyiv to carry out such "terrorist" strikes by providing it with weapons and military equipment.

"The statement of the West that the weapons it is supplying (to Ukraine) must not be used against the territory of the Russian Federation is just another lie," he said.

Lavrov also took aim at comments by US Senator Lindsey Graham, saying they could be understood as encouraging the killing of Russians.

In an edited video released by Zelenskiy's office last Friday, Graham was shown saying during a meeting with the Ukrainian president in Kyiv that "the Russians are dying" and then saying US support was the "best money we've ever spent".

After Russia criticised the remarks, Ukraine released a full video of the meeting on Sunday which showed the two remarks were not directly linked.

Graham said he had simply praised the spirit of Ukrainians in resisting a Russian invasion with assistance provided by Washington.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sergei lavrovrussiaukraine
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
80% - 2473 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
20% - 624 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

4h ago

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

3h ago

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.75
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
24.54
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
21.19
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.89
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.8%
Platinum
1,034.47
+0.4%
Palladium
1,442.25
+0.9%
Gold
1,955.27
+0.6%
Silver
23.18
+0.1%
Brent Crude
77.07
+0.2%
Top 40
71,361
-0.1%
All Share
76,382
-0.3%
Resource 10
67,466
-0.7%
Industrial 25
106,393
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,450
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo