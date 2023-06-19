1h ago

Share

Russia's Navalny faces decades in prison in new trial

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is set to go on trial on charges of extremism. 
  • He faces up to another 30 years behind bars. 
  • Navalny is currently serving a nine-year sentence on embezzlement charges. 

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is set to go on trial on Monday on charges of "extremism" that could keep him behind bars for decades.

The new case against the opposition leader comes as Moscow ramps up its crackdown, more than a year into its offensive in Ukraine, with most key opposition figures behind bars or in exile.

Navalny, who used to mobilise massive anti-Kremlin protests, is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence on embezzlement charges that his supporters see as punishment for his political work.

The 47-year-old was arrested in 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he recovered from a poison attack the previous year that he blamed on the Kremlin.

He has suffered from major weight loss in prison, and now faces up to another 30 years behind bars.

Navalny said that prosecutors provided him with 3 828 pages describing all the crimes he is alleged to have committed while in prison.

Navalny quipped: 

Although it is clear from the size of the tomes that I am a sophisticated and persistent criminal, it is impossible to find out what exactly I am accused of.

He has been charged with financing extremist activity, publicly inciting extremist activities and "rehabilitating the Nazi ideology", among other crimes.

'Tried for political work'

This will be the first formally political case against him, his team said.

"He is being tried for his political work," Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh told AFP.

The trial will take place at the maximum security IK-6 penal colony at Melekhovo, about 250 kilometres (155 miles) east of Moscow, where Navalny is jailed.

Yarmysh said the first court hearing on Monday was expected to be open to the public but the judge could ban reporters from covering the proceedings "even three minutes after the start".

This photograph taken on June 11, 2023 shows a lif
This photograph taken on June 11, 2023 shows a life-size replica of the cell in which Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is imprisoned, installed on the Place des Nations in Geneva.

In April, Navalny said he was told he would be judged by a military tribunal over "terrorism" charges. He could face life in prison, he said.

Navalny's team says he has been harassed in prison, where he was kept in a "punishment cell" for perceived transgressions.

He said prison officials forced him to share a cell with a sick, foul-smelling inmate and subjected him and other prisoners to "torture by Putin", making them listen to the Kremlin chief's speeches.

Despite his ordeal, the opposition leader, a lawyer by training, has sought to keep his spirits up in jail, fighting for his basic rights and taking prison officials to court.

'Wake up in this hellhole' 

He has also taunted his jailers, reporting that he has filed formal requests for a balalaika and a kimono and to be allowed to keep a kangaroo and a May bug in jail.

On his third birthday behind bars in early June, Navalny said he was "in a really good mood".

"Of course I wish I didn't have to wake up in this hellhole and instead have breakfast with my family, receive kisses on the cheek from my children, unwrap presents."

READ | UN expert calls for urgent medical care for Russia's jailed Navalny

Navalny has built a huge social media operation producing videos exposing corruption of the Russian elites close to Vladimir Putin.

He still communicates on social media through his team.

He said in February that Moscow's defeat in Ukraine was "inevitable" and Russia should pay for Ukraine's losses once the fighting ends.

Navalny had set up a network of campaign offices across the country and aimed to run for president in 2018, but election authorities did not allow him to challenge Putin.

Navalny's offices were designated "extremist" organisations in 2021, putting employees, volunteers and supporters at risk of prosecution.

ALSO READ | Former Russian school teacher gets 5.5 years in prison for anti-war posts

In mid-June, a Russian court sentenced the head of Navalny's headquarters in the central city of Ufa, Lilia Chanysheva, to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

Thousands of Russians have been arrested for protesting the conflict in Ukraine, and most high-profile activists still in Russia - including Vladimir Kara-Murza and Ilya Yashin - are behind bars.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alexei navalnyrussiaconflictwarcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
28% - 532 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
57% - 1097 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
16% - 305 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw...

1h ago

LISTEN LIVE | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport saga
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.18
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.30
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.86
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.44
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
977.72
-0.2%
Palladium
1,405.96
+0.1%
Gold
1,949.62
-0.4%
Silver
23.94
-1.0%
Brent Crude
76.61
+1.2%
Top 40
72,456
-0.8%
All Share
77,897
-0.8%
Resource 10
68,085
-1.8%
Industrial 25
105,172
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,110
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

2h ago

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo