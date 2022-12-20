1h ago

Russia's oldest human rights NGO threatened with closure

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with human rights activist Lyudmila Alekseyeva, chairperson of the Moscow Helsinki Group until her death, during a ceremony to give out national awards for outstanding achievements in human rights and charity activity at the Kremlin in Moscow on December 18, 2017. (File, Yuri KOCHETKOV / POOL / AFP)
  • Russia's justice ministry requested the closure of the Moscow Helsinki Group, the veteran human rights defence organisation said.
  • The group is the latest in a long series of civil society organisations to have been shut down or repressed in Russia, a trend that intensified with the Ukraine offensive.
  • The Moscow Helsinki Group was created in 1976 during Soviet times and is the oldest human rights NGO in operation in Russia.

Russia's justice ministry requested the closure of the Moscow Helsinki Group, the veteran human rights defence organisation said on Tuesday, marking another step in the historic crackdown of any critical voice.

"The justice ministry put a request with the Moscow city court to dissolve the Moscow Helsinki Group and prohibit its activities on Russian territory," the NGO said in a statement on its website.

The group is the latest in a long series of civil society organisations to have been shut down or repressed in Russia, a trend that intensified with the Ukraine offensive.

The ministry accused the NGO of breaching its legal status by carrying out activities outside the Moscow region.

This included "observing trials, appealing to regional authorities and participating in events of the organisation's regional partners," according to the statement.

The statement read:

The ministry considered these gross violations to be legally irreparable, and as such deemed it necessary to liquidate the organisation.

The request filed on Tuesday is now under review, a spokesperson for the Moscow court was cited as saying by state-run news agency Interfax.

The Moscow Helsinki Group was created in 1976 during Soviet times and is the oldest human rights NGO in operation in Russia.

It was for decades headed by Lyudmila Alexeyeva, a Soviet-era dissident who became a symbol of resistance in modern-day Russia and who died in 2018.

This is reminiscent of the dissolution of Memorial, one of the country's most respected organisation, in December 2021.

The government has been using an array of laws to stifle critics, including one imposing jail terms of up to 15 years for spreading "false information" about the military.

Most of the opposition is now either in prison or has fled the country.


