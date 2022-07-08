Russia's rebranded 'McDonald's' runs short of French fries

Russia's newly rebranded McDonald's restaurants are running short of French fries.

This is linked to a poor harvest in 2021 and import sanctions from several countries.

The company hopes that the new harvest year will see the food returning to menus.

Former McDonald's restaurants in Russia are facing a shortage of French fries due to a poor harvest and Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, a business newspaper reported on Friday.



The US fast-food giant announced in May that it would exit Russia in the wake of Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

A Russian businessman bought the 850-restaurant operation, with the brand now known as "Vkusno i Tochka" ("Delicious. Full Stop").

The restaurant that launched McDonald's in Russia in 1990, heralding Moscow's opening after decades of Soviet rule, reopened in June with a new name and logo.

But now, some restaurants of the chain are seeing a shortage of French fries.

"Some of the newly-opened Vkusno i Tochka restaurants will not have any French fries," business newspaper RBC said, quoting the company.



"Vkusno i Tochka" did not immediately reply to a request for comment from AFP.

The shortage has been linked to a poor harvest in 2021, as well as the company's inability to import potatoes from several countries due to Western sanctions.

The company is hoping to see the return of French fries to their menu in spring, with the start of the new harvest year.

The largest producer of French fries in the world, McCain, said in March that it was scrapping plans to build a plant in Russia and suspending all shipments of its products into the Russian market.

