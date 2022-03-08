Russia's war in Ukraine | Human corridors, fierce fighting: Here are the latest developments

Refugees are flooding out of Ukraine.

Russia opened humanitarian corridors.

Nine people were killed in Sumy.

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine:

Humanitarian corridors redux

Russia refloats plans to open humanitarian corridors, allowing evacuees to flee cities besieged by Moscow's forces to Russia and Belarus.

Kyiv calls the proposal a publicity stunt. The UN says evacuees should be allowed to leave "in the direction they choose".

Previous attempts to establish corridors have failed.

LIVE | Russia warns on oil import ban as little progress is made at Ukraine talks

Fierce fighting around Kyiv

Ukrainian servicemen and fleeing residents describe ferocious fighting on Kyiv's north-western edge, including street battles and hand-to-hand combat, that could soon spread to the besieged capital.

Nine killed in bombing in Sumy

At least nine people, including two children, have died in an "enemy" air strike on the city of Sumy, some 350km east of Kiev, the Ukrainian rescue services say.

General reported killed

Ukraine's military claims Russian general Vitaly Gerasimov is killed in fighting near Kharkiv.

Shelled while fleeing

Russia steps up its shelling of cities, including the town of Gostomel near Kyiv, Kharkiv in the east, Sumy in the northeast, Chernihiv in the north and Mykolayiv in the southwest.

Tens of thousands are still trapped without water or power in the southern port of Mariupol after two failed evacuation attempts.

Bakery hit

At least 13 people are killed by shelling at an industrial bakery in Makariv, around 50km west of Kyiv, Ukrainian rescue services say.

Russian forces deploy

Nearly all of Russia's estimated 150 000 combat troops arrayed on Ukraine's border have now entered the country, the Pentagon claims.

Nuclear facility shelled

The International Atomic Energy Agency receives reports of artillery shells damaging a nuclear research facility in Ukraine's besieged second city Kharkiv, but says there was no "radiological consequence".

Allies torn on energy sanctions

The White House indicates there is no agreement with European allies on a blanket ban on oil and gas imports.

World Bank cash for Ukraine

The World Bank approves an additional $489 million package for Ukraine, to be made available immediately.

Debts paid in rubles

Russia says it will allow Russian companies and individuals to repay debts to creditors in "hostile" nations, including the US, EU, Britain, Canada and Japan, in the battered national currency, the ruble.

Russian default predicted

US-based Morgan Stanley says a Russian default is "the most likely scenario", predicting Moscow will struggle to make coupon payments on its bonds as soon as next month.

No conscripts fighting: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is not sending conscripts or reservists to fight and that "professional" soldiers fulfilling "fixed objectives" are leading the war in Ukraine.

'Results' at talks

Kyiv's presidential advisor says a third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia on the Belarus-Poland border brought some "positive results" on opening humanitarian corridors.

However, Russia's lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky says Moscow's expectations from the talks "were not fulfilled".

Turkey to host talks

Turkey announces it will host Russia's and Ukraine's foreign ministers for talks on Thursday.

Foreign footballers can leave Russia

Foreign footballers and coaches working in Russia and Ukraine will be allowed to temporarily suspend their contracts and move elsewhere, FIFA announces.

Sports bodies have barred Russia from international competition following the invasion of Ukraine and FIFA says the new measures were designed "to facilitate the departure of foreign players and coaches from Russia" should they wish to leave.

1.7 million refugees

The UN says 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine, making it the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.