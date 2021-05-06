45m ago

add bookmark

S Korea police raid anti-North Korea activist office over propaganda leaflets

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pixabay
Pixabay

South Korean police raided on Thursday the office of an anti-North Korea activist group that said it had released balloons into the North last week carrying dollar bills and leaflets denouncing the government in Pyongyang.

Such releases, though banned by a recent law, can provoke condemnation from the North, which last year blew up a joint liaison office and threatened military action after it was angered by the propaganda leaflets.

Police said they executed a search and seizure warrant at the Seoul office of Fighters for Free North Korea, a group led by Park Sang-hak, who defected from the neighbouring nation in 2000.

"Seven police officers raided my office around 10:10 a.m.," Park told Reuters.

READ | North Korea says Biden policy shows US intent on being hostile, vows response

Police and military have been investigating the group's claim that it launched 10 advertising balloons from border provinces carrying 500,000 leaflets, 500 booklets and 5,000 one-dollar bills.

"The investigation has been underway and we served a search and seizure warrant this morning," a police officer said by telephone.

Seoul's unification ministry, which handles relations with the North, said it had seen media reports of the search, but declined to comment during the investigation.

On Sunday, Kim Yo Jong, a senior North Korean government official and the sister of its leader Kim Jong Un, sharply criticised the South for failing to stop the launches.

READ | Fears of a Chinese attack on Taiwan are growing, and Taiwan isn't sure who would help if it happened

"We regard the maneuvers committed by the human wastes in the South as a serious provocation against our state and will look into corresponding action," state media quoted Kim as saying, without elaborating.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south koreanorth korea
Lottery
4 strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 3600 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 3349 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 356 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.23
-1.0%
GBP/ZAR
19.77
-1.1%
EUR/ZAR
17.16
-0.5%
AUD/ZAR
11.05
-0.8%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
-0.9%
Gold
1,813.66
+1.5%
Silver
27.33
+3.2%
Palladium
2,932.00
-1.5%
Platinum
1,249.00
+1.5%
Brent Crude
68.96
+0.1%
Top 40
61,680
+0.2%
All Share
67,573
+0.3%
Resource 10
70,041
-0.4%
Industrial 25
85,990
+0.4%
Financial 15
12,555
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo