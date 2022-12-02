29m ago

add bookmark

San Francisco police defend 'killer robots' plan

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • City officials say armed robots could be sent to assist police with violent suspects like mass shooters.
  • San Francisco Police Department already uses armed robots in "bomb situations".
  • The 'killer robots' plan has ruffled feathers with some questioning who would be held accountable when the 'killer robot' malfunctions on duty.

Police in San Francisco defended their potential use of killer robots on Thursday, insisting they would be a "last resort" and only for very dangerous situations.

Detectives in the California city, where residents complain of a spike in crime, were granted permission this week to deploy machines capable of lethal force.

City supervisors said if a high-ranking San Francisco Police Department officer gives the green light, armed robots could be sent in to tackle very violent suspects like mass shooters or suicide bombers.

"The use of robots in potentially deadly force situations is a last resort option," San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said Thursday.

"We live in a time when unthinkable mass violence is becoming more commonplace. We need the option to be able to save lives in the event we have that type of tragedy in our city."

SFPD already has a number of robots in its arsenal, which are remotely controlled and used in "bomb situations, hazardous materials incidents, and other incidents where officers may need to keep a safe distance before rendering a scene secure," the force said.

The change in the city's rules will mean "robots could be used to deliver an explosive charge to breach a structure containing a violent or armed subject.

READ | US judge shoots down New York law from banning guns in church

"The charge would be used to incapacitate or disorient a violent, armed, or dangerous subject who presents a risk of loss of life."

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said:

Robots equipped in this manner would only be used to save or prevent further loss of innocent lives.

But the reassurances were not enough to assuage fears of a future that resembles the movie "Terminator" or the dystopian tech TV show "Black Mirror."

"Nope. Nope. Nope. and NOPE," tweeted @doggieLB

"And when it 'malfunctions' like EVERY computer has done. Who gets held accountable?" wrote @Numbor1dad on Twitter.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
united statesrobotshootingcrime
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
A Section 89 panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ramaphosa should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.
25% - 634 votes
Ramaphosa should follow due process and submit himself to an impeachment hearing.
32% - 812 votes
Ramaphosa should fight the findings in court and keep his job at all costs
43% - 1095 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.50
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.49
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.43
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.89
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,795.67
-0.4%
Silver
23.04
+1.3%
Palladium
1,888.98
-2.9%
Platinum
1,022.17
-2.1%
Brent Crude
86.88
-0.1%
Top 40
68,238
-0.9%
All Share
74,323
-0.9%
Resource 10
74,020
-2.6%
Industrial 25
91,592
-0.6%
Financial 15
15,398
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

29 Nov

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo