42m ago

add bookmark

San Marino has world's first openly gay head of state

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The tiny republic of San Marino, nestled within Italy, ushered in the world's first openly gay head of state on Friday, with equality activists hailing it as a "historic event."

Paolo Rondelli, 58, is one of two Captains Regent elected by the legislature who will lead San Marino, a microstate of 34 000 people, for the next six months, as per tradition in the northern republic.

The relatively conservative Catholic nation only decriminalised homosexuality in 2004.

But in recent years San Marino has taken steps to strengthen civil rights, most recently voting in a September referendum to legalise abortion.

A former chemical engineer, Rondelli began working in politics in the 1990s and served for nine years as San Marino's ambassador to the United States beginning in 2007.

"I will probably be the first head of state in the world to belong to the LGBT+ community (only ministers and prime ministers so far)," wrote Rondelli on his Facebook account Saturday.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Lucky 7! R59k for seven Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
72% - 3137 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
28% - 1248 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.66
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.21
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.18
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.99
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,925.21
-0.6%
Silver
24.72
-0.3%
Palladium
2,295.54
+1.4%
Platinum
996.85
+1.1%
Brent-ruolie
104.71
-6.4%
Top 40
68,916
+0.6%
All Share
75,887
+0.5%
Resource 10
82,392
+1.0%
Industrial 25
82,107
+0.4%
Financial 15
17,718
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Adriaan Basson | No jokes – SA is a country of heroes without capes

14h ago

Adriaan Basson | No jokes – SA is a country of heroes without capes
Durban mother keeps promise to autistic son, sources R10m funding for special classes

4h ago

Durban mother keeps promise to autistic son, sources R10m funding for special classes
Turning over a new leaf: Durban's homeless book boffins change their lives one...

4h ago

Turning over a new leaf: Durban's homeless book boffins change their lives one page at a time
WATCH | Homeroom haircuts: School barber builds brand and relationships, trim by trim

1h ago

WATCH | Homeroom haircuts: School barber builds brand and relationships, trim by trim
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo