1h ago

add bookmark

Santa Claus isn't coming to town: Covid sparks St. Nick shortage

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • There may be a shortage of Santas this Christmas.
  • The number of Father Christmases at a Santa Claus training school in the US has dropped 10 percent compared to 2019.
  • In a good year, a Santa Claus can earn between $6,000 and $10,000.

Christmas is just around the corner but you may struggle to spot a Santa spreading joy in the United States this holiday season.

That's because the pandemic has caused a shortage of Father Christmases, according to a booking company and Santa Claus training school.

After festivities were kept to a minimum last year due to Covid-19, parties are back for Christmas 2021 but the supply of plump, white-bearded men in red is way behind demand.

"There's a tremendous shortage of Santa Claus entertainers," Mitch Allen, founder of Texas-based rental agency Hire Santa, told AFP.

Allen said there has been a 120 percent increase in demand for Santas this season compared to 2020 as businesses, schools and shopping malls host celebrations again.

But the number of Santas on his books has dropped 10 percent compared to 2019, meaning he has a shortfall of "over 1000 positions" this season.

"Unfortunately, we're just not able to meet the huge demand that we're receiving right now," said Allen, wearing a green elf costume on a video call.

The supply slump is despite many organisations having decided to cancel activities, fearful of the highly transmissible Omicron variant that has once again put the world's health systems on high alert.

Contributing to the shortfall have been the deaths from coronavirus of more than 335 of Allen's Santas this year, he said.

Many, given that they are high-risk due to their age, have decided to hang up their red suit and bobble hat for the time being while others have opted to retire.

In a good year, a Santa Claus can earn between $6,000 and $10,000 over the course of the early November to Christmas Eve season, said Allen.

Santa school

But the pandemic has meant fewer candidates are aspiring to be Old Saint Nick, according to the Professional Santa Claus School in Denver.

The academy has suffered a 25 percent drop in applications since the pandemic, according to founder Susen Mesco, despite training moving online.

"In the last two years, 28 Santas graduated when the usual number is 120," she said in an email to AFP.

"Age is an important factor," since most of the Santas are over 70 years old, Mesco added.

Allen predicts that the shortage will continue "for years to come."

"This year, we have people already booking for 2022. We never had that before," he explained.

But Allen's not about to lower standards to boost numbers.

"Not everybody can be Santa. You have to have to look like Santa Claus. You gotta have that twinkle in your eye and that love for Christmas."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uscoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
20% - 1342 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 3572 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
27% - 1815 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.96
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.22
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.06
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Gold
1,786.23
+0.5%
Silver
22.19
+0.5%
Palladium
1,657.00
+3.6%
Platinum
928.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
73.88
+0.2%
Top 40
65,102
0.0%
All Share
71,467
0.0%
Resource 10
67,716
0.0%
Industrial 25
94,115
0.0%
Financial 15
14,268
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

5h ago

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo