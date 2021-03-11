1h ago

Sarah Everard kidnapping: London murder case triggers fears about women's safety

  • Sarah Everard's disappearance, and the reports that human remains were found, sparked concerns about the safety of women in the streets of London.
  • Cressida Dick, the head of London's police force, moved to reassure women that the area was safe and it's "incredibly rare" for women to be abducted there.
  • In the wake of the incident, women flooded social media with posts about their own experiences of harassment and safety concerns.

LONDON – Britain's most senior police officer has sought to reassure women it is safe to walk the streets of London at night after one of her officers was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and murdering a 33-year-old woman.

Sarah Everard's disappearance, and the announcement that human remains had been found, prompted women to flood social media with posts about the steps they take when out alone at night to keep safe, including clutching keys to use as a weapon and wearing trainers to help them run.

Police stand guard after the discovery of human re
Police stand guard by Great Chart Golf and Leisure after the discovery of human remains in the grounds near Ashford, southeast England on 11 March 2021.

Others detailed a catalogue of incidents of harassment by men in public over the decades since they were schoolgirls.

Everard was last seen at 21:30 on 3 March, as she walked home from a friend's house in south London. Her image, smiling at the camera or caught on CCTV that evening, has been splashed across the newspapers all week.

Cressida Dick, the head of London's police force, said news that a serving officer had been arrested had sent waves of "shock and anger" through the public and the police.

"I know Londoners will want to know that it is thankfully incredibly rare for a woman to be abducted from our streets," she said.

She continued: 

But I completely understand that despite this, women in London and the wider public, particularly those in the area where Sarah went missing, will be worried and may well be feeling scared.

The arrested officer worked to guard diplomatic buildings in Westminster. In his 40s, he is also under suspicion of indecent exposure. A woman in her 30s has also been arrested at the same location on suspicion of assisting an offender.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was shocked and deeply saddened by developments in the case.

The disappearance prompted #saraheverard to trend online as women relayed their experiences, prompting men to ask what they should do differently, such as not following closely behind a woman walking on her own. Another trend of #NotAllMen also appeared.

Social media user Caroline Oakes said on Twitter: "We should not feel afraid to walk the streets, to go for a run at night. We should not have to place our keys in through our fingers like a weapon if anyone comes near."

A vigil is due to be held on Saturday night, called "Reclaim The Streets".


