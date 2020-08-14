50m ago

add bookmark

Sarkozy's 'love story' memoirs top French bestseller list

Nicolas Sarkozy
Nicolas Sarkozy
AFP

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy's "love story" memoirs has topped the country's bestsellers list for a third straight week, according to the rankings on Friday.

"The Time of Storms" recounts the first two dramatic years of his presidency when his wife Cecilia left him and he married the singer and former model Carla Bruni after a whirlwind romance.

The book is far ahead of a bevy of novels for the beach by some of the country's leading authors, according to the GfK/Livres Hebdo ranking.

Sarkozy's publisher told AFP that nearly a quarter of a million copies of the memoirs had been sold so far, and another reprint was on the way.

Despite his failure to revive his political career after his defeat by the Socialist Francois Hollande in 2012, Sarkozy - and particularly his private life - continues to fascinate the French.

The new book also tells of how the mercurial leader had Dominique Strauss-Kahn, then seen as a possible future rival for the Elysee Palace, appointed to head the International Monetary Fund.

War, scandal and corruption 

Strauss-Kahn was forced to resign in 2011 after he was arrested for the attempted rape of a hotel maid in New York. The charges were later dropped but DSK, as the Socialist politician is known, settled a civil case with the woman, reportedly for $1.5 million.

Since then Sarkozy himself has been snagged in a series of corruption and illegal party funding scandals, including allegations he had Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi help finance his successful 2007 presidential campaign.

Months later he brought Kadhafi in from the diplomatic cold, letting him pitch his Bedouin tent opposite the Elysee on a state visit to France.

But four years later in 2011 Sarkozy was the driving force behind the international military invention that toppled Kadhafi.

Sarkozy, now 65, will become France's first ex-president to stand trial for alleged crimes while in office in October in a case where he is accused of trying to obtain classified information from a judge.

Another trial on the alleged illegal financing of his 2012 campaign could also start later this year.

Yet the French public cannot get enough of Sarkozy's literary output, with his "book on life", "Passions", shifting 200 000 copies last year, the kind of numbers that only celebrated novelists are capable of selling.

Indeed, since 1994 Sarkozy has authored nearly a dozen tomes of various kinds, with his book "Testimony" in 2006, the year before he was elected president, selling some 350 000 copies.

No matter what new charges and scandals he faces, loyal fans still turn out in force at his book signings.


Related Links
French ex-president Sarkozy to stand trial in Oct on graft charges
Sarkozy ordered to stand trial for attempt to influence judge
Gaddafi's cousin calls Sarkozy charges 'God's punishment'
Read more on:
nicolas sarkozyfrance
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
25% - 3877 votes
No I would not
30% - 4726 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
45% - 7003 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.35
(+0.26)
ZAR/GBP
22.75
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
20.54
(+0.21)
ZAR/AUD
12.44
(+0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.14)
Gold
1942.40
(-0.68)
Silver
26.71
(-2.61)
Platinum
951.00
(-0.83)
Brent Crude
45.01
(-1.03)
Palladium
2148.50
(-1.42)
All Share
57077.48
(-0.60)
Top 40
52737.48
(-0.65)
Financial 15
10156.41
(-0.69)
Industrial 25
75107.47
(-0.84)
Resource 10
58926.78
(-0.40)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

7h ago

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug 2020

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo