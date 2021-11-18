55m ago

add bookmark

Saudi charity with links to Prince Charles in funding probe

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Prince Charles.
Prince Charles.
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
  • Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz is alleged to have been promised a royal honour and even UK citizenship by Charles' former closest aide, Michael Fawcett.
  • The probe will establish if the trustees "have carried out their legal duties and responsibilities as trustees in line with charity law".
  • Fawcett resigned as chief executive of the Prince's Foundation last week.

A regulator on Thursday said it had opened a formal probe into donations received by a Saudi tycoon's charitable trust which were intended for Prince Charles' foundation.

The Charities Commission, which registers and oversees charities in England and Wales, said it had been in contact with the Mahfouz Foundation since media reports in September.

Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, a prominent donor to the Prince's Foundation, is alleged to have been promised a royal honour and even UK citizenship by Charles' former closest aide, Michael Fawcett.

Fawcett resigned as chief executive of the Prince's Foundation last week.

The inquiry will examine whether "certain donations received by the Mahfouz Foundation were intended for the charity, have been used in accordance with the donors' intentions and if they should be returned to the donor or otherwise applied for charitable purposes".

It will also look to establish if the trustees "have carried out their legal duties and responsibilities as trustees in line with charity law".

The scope of the inquiry could be broadened if necessary, it added.

ALSO READ | Former Saudi spymaster calls on Biden administration for help on his jailed kids

According to the commission, the Mahfouz Foundation was set up "to promote and advance the education of the public in the United Kingdom in the culture, history, language, literature and institutions of the Middle East".

The Prince's Foundation, set up in 1986, is not regulated by the Charities Commission but is registered with the Scottish Charity Regulator.

The Scottish body in September launched its own probe into reports that the foundation accepted cash from a Russian banker previously convicted of money laundering.

Charles reportedly wrote a letter thanking Dmitry Leus for the money and suggested they could meet after the coronavirus pandemic.

The chairman of the foundation, Douglas Connell, resigned, saying he was to blame "if it appears that serious misconduct may have taken place".

The foundation's ethics committee declined the donation after discovering Leus' conviction in Russia in 2004.

The conviction was overturned and he has claimed he was the victim of a politically motivated prosecution.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
saudi arabia
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 2417 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 435 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 1177 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 2074 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.65
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
21.09
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.77
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.36
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Gold
1,862.01
-0.3%
Silver
24.94
-0.5%
Palladium
2,155.00
-1.8%
Platinum
1,060.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
80.28
-2.6%
Top 40
64,110
-0.1%
All Share
70,648
-0.1%
Resource 10
64,584
-0.8%
Industrial 25
95,307
+0.2%
Financial 15
14,119
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo