Saudi court hands prison sentence to women's rights activist - local media

Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul poses for the camera.
  • Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul was sentenced to five years, eight months in jail.
  • She was charged with seeking to change the country's political system.
  • Human rights experts have labelled the charges spurious.

A Saudi court on Monday sentenced prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to five years and eight months in prison, local media reported, in a trial that has drawn international condemnation and as Riyadh faces new US scrutiny.

Hathloul, 31, has been held since 2018 following her arrest along with at least a dozen other women's rights activist.

The verdict, reported by Sabq and al-Shark al-Awsat newspapers, poses an early challenge to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's relationship with US President-elect Joe Biden, who has described Riyadh as a "pariah" for its human rights record.

Hathloul was charged with seeking to change the Saudi political system and harming national security, local media said.

Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul poses for the camera.

The court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, or time served since Hathloul was arrested on 15 May 2018, the newspapers said.

United Nations human rights experts have called the charges against her spurious, and along with leading rights groups and lawmakers in the US and Europe have called for her release.

The detentions of women activists occurred shortly before and after the kingdom lifted a ban on women driving, which many activists had long championed, as part of reforms introduced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that were also accompanied by a crackdown on dissent and an anti-corruption purge.

Hathloul's sentencing came just nearly three weeks after a Riyadh court jailed US-Saudi physician Walid al-Fitaihi for six years, despite US pressure to release him, in a case rights groups have called politically motivated.

