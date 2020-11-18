1h ago

add bookmark

Saudi oil minister confident of 'good relationship' with Biden, who had been critical of the kingdom

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Joe Biden.
Joe Biden.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
  • Saudi Arabia's oil minister hopes for a good relationship with US President-elect Joe Biden.
  • Biden had in the past criticised the kingdom over allegations of human rights abuses.
  • Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, however, said energy cooperation could make for a good relationship with Biden.

Saudi Arabia's oil minister on Wednesday struck a conciliatory tone toward US President-elect Joe Biden, saying energy cooperation could be a launch pad for a "good relationship".

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has appeared wary of the incoming US administration.

Biden had pledged to make the kingdom a "pariah" over its human rights failings, a threat Saudi observers have rejected as bluster.

"We have a bilateral programme, we have a joint aspiration of reducing emissions in the power sector," Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told reporters in Riyadh.

"If we can help each other bilaterally... it will be a good launching pad for a good relationship with the yet-to-come Biden administration."

Prince Abdulaziz insisted Riyadh's relations with Washington, based on the common goal of maintaining stability in oil markets, has remained strong for decades despite various "storms".

US "administrations came and [went] but the very pillars of this relationship still prevail," he said ahead of the Saudi-hosted G20 summit this weekend.

"So I have no qualms in my mind that we will, as we have in the past with all the administrations, have a working relationship and we will have a joint energy programme."

Saudi Arabia has largely escaped US censure under Trump, who along with his son-in-law Jared Kushner has enjoyed a personal rapport with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler.

Trump's defeat leaves Prince Mohammed vulnerable to renewed scrutiny from the kingdom's closest Western ally.

That in turn could leave the crown prince isolated amid economic challenges that imperil his reform agenda, a grinding war in neighbouring Yemen and pockets of domestic opposition to his rule.

But even under Trump, Saudi Arabia's relations with Washington frayed in March when the kingdom launched an oil price war with Russia, sending energy markets into a tailspin as it ramped up output to record levels.

American lawmakers pinned the blame on Saudi Arabia as collapsing oil prices threatened to push US producers into bankruptcy.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Donald Trump fires top US election cybersecurity official who defended security of vote
Trump - for a moment - alludes to election defeat
Donald Trump campaign abandons parts of Pennsylvania election lawsuit
Read more on:
joe bidenussaudi arabiaus elections 2020
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 590 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1168 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
77% - 6037 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
view
ZAR/USD
15.40
(-0.48)
ZAR/GBP
20.46
(-0.46)
ZAR/EUR
18.28
(-0.27)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.69)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.57)
Gold
1873.70
(-0.42)
Silver
24.37
(-0.47)
Platinum
945.00
(+2.31)
Brent Crude
43.30
(-0.07)
Palladium
2355.00
(+2.19)
All Share
57323.67
(+0.47)
Top 40
52518.35
(+0.44)
Financial 15
11674.49
(+0.29)
Industrial 25
79353.43
(+0.61)
Resource 10
51858.33
(+0.37)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo