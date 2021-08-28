1h ago

add bookmark

‘Scapegoating China’: Beijing denounces US report on Covid-19 origin

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • China has slammed the US intelligence community following allegations that the nation was withholding Covid-19 related information. 
  • Other findings concluded that Covid-19 was not bioweapon but further accused China of withholding critical information about its origins.
  • Some members of this intelligence community do, however, believe that the novel coronavirus may have escaped from the lab.

China has accused the United States intelligence community of “political manipulation” after a report accused Beijing of withholding key information about the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that China was withholding “critical information” on the origins of the coronavirus after the US intelligence community said it did not believe it was a bioweapon – but remained split on whether it escaped from a lab.

“The report by the US intelligence community shows that the US is bent on going down the wrong path of political manipulation,” China’s embassy in Washington said in a statement.

“The report by the intelligence community is based on the presumption of guilt on the part of China, and it is only for scapegoating China.”

According to the unclassified summary of the intelligence report, the US does not believe Chinese officials had foreknowledge of the virus before the initial outbreak of the pandemic that has now killed 4.5 million people.

Biden said in a statement:

Critical information about the origins of this pandemic exists in the People’s Republic of China, yet from the beginning, government officials in China have worked to prevent international investigators and members of the global public health community from accessing it. To this day, the PRC [People’s Republic of China] continues to reject calls for transparency and withhold information, even as the toll of this pandemic continues to rise.

US intelligence said most agencies assess with “low confidence” it was not genetically engineered.

But the community remains divided on the pathogen’s origins, with four agencies and the National Intelligence Council judging in favour of natural exposure to an animal as the likely explanation, and one agency favouring the lab leak theory.

Analysts at three agencies were unable to reach a conclusion.

“Variations in analytic views largely stem from differences in how agencies weigh intelligence reporting and scientific publications, and intelligence and scientific gaps,” the summary said.

The intelligence community and global scientists lack clinical samples or epidemiological data from the earliest Covid-19 cases, it added.

MUST READ | Biden says China still withholding 'critical' info on Covid-19 origins

Biden said the US would continue to work with allies to press Beijing to share more information and cooperate with the World Health Organisation.

“We must have a full and transparent accounting of this global tragedy. Nothing less is acceptable,” he said.

The office of the director of national intelligence said it was reviewing declassifying parts of the report in the near future, in light of the historic nature of the pandemic and the importance of informing the public, while protecting its sources and methods.

Lab leak fading

Beijing has rejected calls from the US and other countries for a renewed origin probe after a heavily politicised visit by a WHO team in January also proved inconclusive, and faced criticism for lacking transparency and access.

At the outset of the pandemic, the natural origin hypothesis – that the virus emerged in bats and then passed to humans, likely via an intermediary species – was widely accepted.

But as time wore on and scientists were unable to find a virus in either bats or another animal that matches the genetic signature of SARS-CoV-2, investigators said they were more open to considering a leak involving the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which carried out bat coronavirus research.

Recent scientific papers, however, are tilting the debate back towards a zoonotic origin.

Researchers in China and the University of Glasgow published a paper in the journal Science that found “animal-to-human transmission associated with infected live animals is the most likely cause of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Additionally, a paper by 21 top virologists in the journal Cell bluntly concluded: “There is currently no evidence that SARS-CoV-2 has a laboratory origin.”

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usbeijingcoronavirus
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 4233 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 6641 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 1483 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

16h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.68
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.37
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,817.12
0.0%
Silver
24.02
0.0%
Palladium
2,421.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,015.88
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.70
+2.3%
Top 40
61,393
+0.9%
All Share
67,646
+0.9%
Resource 10
67,839
+2.2%
Industrial 25
83,489
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,307
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo