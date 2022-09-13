13 Sep

add bookmark

Scholz demands 'complete' Russian withdrawal on call with Putin

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
JOHN MACDOUGALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to pull out his troops from Ukraine, as a counter-offensive by Kyiv's forces made swift progress.

Scholz in a 90-minute telephone call "urged" Putin to "come to a diplomatic solution as quickly as possible, based on a ceasefire, a complete withdrawal of Russian forces and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Ukraine", according to the chancellor's spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit.

The chancellor also encouraged his Russian counterpart to stick to a deal allowing grain exports from Ukraine that Russia has repeatedly criticised.


Scholz told Putin "not to discredit and continue to fully implement" the grain deal in light of the stretched global food supply.

During the call, the German chancellor raised the question of security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, which has been a focal point of fighting in recent weeks.

The German leader asked Putin to "avoid any escalation and implement in full the measures recommended by the International Atomic Energy Agency".

The IAEA has called for a security zone to be set up around after a mission to the plant earlier this month.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
olaf scholzvladimir putin
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about the decision to send Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee home from Argentina after reports of their alleged affair?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Another Jantjies scandal? They need to drop him for good
70% - 1783 votes
The Springbok camp is overreacting, these things happen
7% - 180 votes
They should've dealt with it after the Rugby Championship
10% - 246 votes
Infidelity isn't a crime, I'm done with the morality police
13% - 324 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.44
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.03
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.40
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.72
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,701.98
-0.0%
Silver
19.36
+0.1%
Palladium
2,082.00
-1.2%
Platinum
888.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
93.17
-0.9%
Top 40
61,707
0.0%
All Share
68,274
0.0%
Resource 10
62,863
0.0%
Industrial 25
84,291
0.0%
Financial 15
14,834
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal

13 Sep

Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

10 Sep

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo