52m ago

add bookmark

School teacher stabbed to death by pupil

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A teacher was stabbed to death by a pupil.
A teacher was stabbed to death by a pupil.
iStock
  • A teacher was stabbed to death at a Roman Catholic high school by a 16-year-old pupil.
  • The pupil told another teacher he was possessed and heard voices telling him to attack the teacher.
  • Pupils who witnessed the attack said the attacker stood up during a lesson and walked to the door, before turning around and stabbing the teacher.

A teacher was stabbed to death by a 16-year-old pupil on Wednesday at a Roman Catholic high school in the town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz in southwestern France, government officials and the local prosecutor's office said.

The victim was a Spanish-language teacher, a woman of around 50, local lawmaker Vincent Bru said.

Police arrested the pupil, who told another teacher he was possessed and had heard voices that instructed him to attack the teacher, a source with knowledge of the investigation told Reuters.

Bru declined to give details on the attack but confirmed that "this does not seem to have any terrorist cause at all."

"It's a shock," he said of the attack, speaking in a phone interview with Reuters, adding that the school was in a quiet area and had had no security issues so far.

Pupils fled in panic after the stabbing, local newspaper Sud Ouest said, citing two students who were in the classroom and witnessed the attack.

ALSO READ | A 5th grader at a US primary school threatened to shoot up their class – a month after a teacher was shot

The attacker stood up during a lesson and walked to the door, before turning around and stabbing the teacher, they said.

BFM TV gave a similar account, and said the attacker talked to a teacher in the classroom next door, was calm and agreed to hand over his weapon.

Officials at the prosecutor's office and the education ministry declined to respond to questions about the details of the attack, saying the prosecutor would do so shortly, at a news conference.

Education Minister Pap Ndiaye, who was heading to the site of the attack, tweeted: "My thoughts are with the family, colleagues and the pupils."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
franceeducationcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
34% - 3200 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
56% - 5290 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
10% - 975 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Who will be Tshwane's mayor? What's happening at UCT? News24 dives into these hot topics

4h ago

LISTEN | Who will be Tshwane's mayor? What's happening at UCT? News24 dives into these hot topics
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.17
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.95
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.32
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.39
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Platinum
954.78
+1.4%
Palladium
1,488.33
-1.9%
Gold
1,836.87
+0.1%
Silver
21.69
-0.6%
Brent Crude
83.05
-1.2%
Top 40
72,155
-0.9%
All Share
78,170
-0.8%
Resource 10
67,604
-4.2%
Industrial 25
104,248
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,468
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first...

20 Feb

Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant
Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare

21 Feb

Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare
Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall

21 Feb

Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo